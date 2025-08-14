Evaluating Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco's Fantasy Prospects in 2025 NFL Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the toughest teams to evaluate in terms of fantasy football for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Under Head Coach Andy Reid and with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm, they've put together some of the most explosive offenses in the history of the league. However, they've been trending downwards on that side of the ball over the last couple of years.
They should still have quite a few fantasy stars on the roster. Mahomes might not be putting up numbers like he did in his first five years, but he should still be a top-five to eight quarterback. Travis Kelce has significantly declined over the past two seasons, but he's still one of the safer options within a position that's lacking reliable depth. Rashee Rice should be one of the most productive wide receivers in the league, so long as he stays healthy.
Their running backs are a lot harder to gauge. Kansas City has mostly relied on a committee approach after Kareem Hunt's first stint with the team. Now, they have another encouraging room, featuring Isiah Pacheco, Hunt, and rookie Brashard Smith. Having that depth is great for the Chiefs, but it does throw Pacheco's fantasy prospects as the RB1 into question.
Isiah Pacheco is a risky pick for the 2025 fantasy football season
Last season, Isiah Pacheco got off to a great start as the unquestioned starter in the backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first two games, he logged 34 carries and seven catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. He was looking like he'd be one of the most productive fantasy players in 2024.
Then, he fractured his fibula. During his absence, the Chiefs brought back Kareem Hunt for another go-around. He went on to play in 13 regular-season games, averaging over 15 carries and 55 yards. He proved enough for Kansas City to bring him back this season.
As a true three-down back, Pacheco's still expected to get the workload necessary to be a viable fantasy RB1. However, Hunt's presence, along with training camp standout Brashard Smith, threatens his potential, not to mention his brutal injury from last season.
He looked much less explosive after returning from IR in 2024, averaging just 7.8 carries for 26.5 yards in eight games, including playoffs. However, reports out of training camp have been encouraging, with multiple observers noting that Pacheco looks faster, stronger, and more explosive as a receiver.
So far, fantasy drafters haven't been too optimistic about his prospects. He's currently tagged with an average draft position of 63, 25th among running backs. That puts him below players like Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, and D'Andre Swift. At that ADP, he could turn out to be an absolute steal if he stays healthy in 2025.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis