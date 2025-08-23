How Chiefs' Skyy Moore Trade Will Impact 2025 Fantasy Season
The Kansas City Chiefs may have just helped the San Francisco 49ers solve their wide receiver problem. After a season mired in injuries and inconsistency for their offense, the Niners were hoping for a much cleaner campaign in the 2025 NFL season. That hasn't been the case so far in training camp and preseason.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is aiming for a Week 6 return from his ACL and MCL tear that he suffered last October. Jauan Jennings, sitting out of practices awaiting a resolution on his contract deliberations with the team, doesn't help matters either. Also on the injury report for San Francisco are wideouts Russell Gage Jr., Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins.
That led the 49ers to trade for Kansas City's Skyy Moore, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the receiver and a 2027 seventh-rounder. This might not seem like a groundbreaking deal in the NFL landscape, but it could have some significant ramifications on the 2025 fantasy football season.
Skyy Moore should get more opportunities with the 49ers than the Chiefs
Skyy Moore should see plenty of chances to establish himself as a viable NFL wide receiver to begin the 2025 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers. The depth chart could be completely clear ahead of him depending on the injury report, Jauan Jennings' holdout, and how he performs in the Niners' final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
There's an opportunity to climb as high as WR3 for San Francisco, behind Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk upon his return. 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall currently occupies that spot on the depth chart, but he's far from an established product. Moore hasn't done much in his first two years in the NFL, but he has showcased his explosive potential, including on an 88-yard punt return touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this preseason.
As for the Chiefs, they viewed Moore as an expendable luxury in their stacked wide receiver room, featuring Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jalen Royals. This could simply mean that they liked some of the other depth pieces they had more than Moore, but it could also be seen as a sign that Kansas City is confident about Rice's prospects for the upcoming season.
Rice is facing a potential suspension from the NFL following the first four games of the year, but it's unclear how long he'll be out, or if he'll face consequences at all. All in all, this trade between the Chiefs and the 49ers makes Skyy Moore worthy of a late-round flier and could raise the stock of Rice and Kansas City's other receivers for the 2025 fantasy football season.
