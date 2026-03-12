3 Free Agents Chiefs Can Still Sign Under the Cap
It has been a rollercoaster offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the roster has undergone major changes, with several outgoing players and newcomers joining the team.
The majority of the notable changes have occurred on defense, as the Chiefs have lost Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Leo Chenal, all of whom were drafted in 2022.
During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Brett Veach described what the plan could look like this offseason, considering the limited assets at Kansas City's disposal.
- “I think every year it's challenging," Veach explained. "We do have some flexibility with how we're set up to do some different things, but it's not like we have $90 million in cap space. We have to execute an efficient game plan in free agency, and then we got to nail all these picks, and that'll be important for us to keep this run going. Obviously, we had a step back last year, and everyone's disappointed. But everyone's motivated. Even the coaching staff, too."
The Chiefs splurged on running back Kenneth Walker III, signing the 25-year-old running back to a three-year, $45 million contract, including $28.7 million guaranteed. Other than that, Kansas City's operation in free agency is an exact description of Veach's comments a couple of weeks ago.
With less than $20 million in cap space, here are three free agents the Chiefs could sign in the coming days.
WR - Jauan Jennings
The 28-year-old receiver has been a dependable option for the San Francisco 49ers over the last two years, securing 132 catches for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns over that span.
Additionally, if the Chiefs are shifting their philosophy in the rushing attack, Jennings has also been incredibly effective as a run blocker.
Pass Rusher - David Ojabo
The former Michigan edge rusher was viewed as a surefire first-round pick in the 2022 draft, but he suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day, plummeting his draft stock. Ojabo's stock plummeted, and the Baltimore Ravens ended his slide in the second round.
Ojabo has struggled to produce, as his best season featured two sacks, but he is still just 25 years old. The Chiefs could take a flier on the 6-foot-3, 251-pound pass rusher for a very low price.
TE - David Njoku
Kansas City did re-sign Travis Kelce to a one-year, $12 million contract, but the Chiefs could still consider acquiring Njoku, who surprisingly remains available.
With the amount of money invested in Walker III, Kansas City will implement the running game more, which will benefit from lining up in 12-personnel. Additionally, Njoku's arrival would open the door for Kansas City to release Noah Gray.
