3 Free Agents Chiefs Can Still Sign Under the Cap

It has been a rollercoaster offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the roster has undergone major changes, with several outgoing players and newcomers joining the team.

The majority of the notable changes have occurred on defense, as the Chiefs have lost Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Leo Chenal, all of whom were drafted in 2022 .

During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Brett Veach described what the plan could look like this offseason, considering the limited assets at Kansas City's disposal.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think every year it's challenging," Veach explained. "We do have some flexibility with how we're set up to do some different things, but it's not like we have $90 million in cap space. We have to execute an efficient game plan in free agency, and then we got to nail all these picks, and that'll be important for us to keep this run going. Obviously, we had a step back last year, and everyone's disappointed. But everyone's motivated. Even the coaching staff, too."

The Chiefs splurged on running back Kenneth Walker III , signing the 25-year-old running back to a three-year, $45 million contract, including $28.7 million guaranteed. Other than that, Kansas City's operation in free agency is an exact description of Veach's comments a couple of weeks ago.

With less than $20 million in cap space, here are three free agents the Chiefs could sign in the coming days.

WR - Jauan Jennings

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old receiver has been a dependable option for the San Francisco 49ers over the last two years, securing 132 catches for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns over that span.

Additionally, if the Chiefs are shifting their philosophy in the rushing attack, Jennings has also been incredibly effective as a run blocker.

Pass Rusher - David Ojabo

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) rushes as Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) defends during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The former Michigan edge rusher was viewed as a surefire first-round pick in the 2022 draft, but he suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day, plummeting his draft stock. Ojabo's stock plummeted, and the Baltimore Ravens ended his slide in the second round.

Ojabo has struggled to produce, as his best season featured two sacks, but he is still just 25 years old. The Chiefs could take a flier on the 6-foot-3, 251-pound pass rusher for a very low price.

TE - David Njoku

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball after a catch as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) defends during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kansas City did re-sign Travis Kelce to a one-year, $12 million contract, but the Chiefs could still consider acquiring Njoku, who surprisingly remains available.

With the amount of money invested in Walker III, Kansas City will implement the running game more, which will benefit from lining up in 12-personnel. Additionally, Njoku's arrival would open the door for Kansas City to release Noah Gray.