Chiefs Get Mixed Predictions for 2025 Fantasy Football
The Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL. After their 22-40 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, they're setting out for revenge while also hoping to shoot down any accusations of regression and the implications of a dying empire.
On the offensive side of the ball, they still have more than enough talent to become a top unit in the league once again. So long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, there's no reason he couldn't lead a top-five attack, especially with weapons like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Isiah Pacheco at his disposal. Now, they just have to prove that they can turn that potential into production after two straight disappointing years on that side of the ball.
On defense, they're expected to take a step back after losing key players such as safety Justin Reid and DT Tershawn Wharton. They can still be solid with Chris Jones leading the way, but the offense will have to do its part this season if Kansas City wants to remain at the pinnacle of the AFC. Their defensive losses could spell a tougher time for the Chiefs overall, but it's good news for the team's fantasy football prospects.
Chiefs predicted to rise in fantasy football realm
It'll be difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs to replicate their success from last year, especially with the losses they've suffered on the defensive side of the ball. In the 2024 NFL season, they were able to notch a 15-2 record largely behind the strength of their D and some timely clutch offense from Patrick Mahomes.
For them to reach that level of team success in 2025, they'll need their O to dominate the entire game, not just in the final frame. The Athletic's Dalton Del Don doesn't expect them to return to the Super Bowl for a fourth-straight appearance, predicting them to instead go 12-5 this season and ultimately fall in the Conference Championship game. However, he does expect them to field several fantasy football stars this year:
"Mahomes’ deep ball returns, and he throws 35+ touchdowns; Xavier Worthy finishes as a top-15 fantasy WR, while Rashee Rice is top 10 in points per game; Isiah Pacheco is a top-20 fantasy back; and Travis Kelce falls outside the top-10 fantasy tight ends and watches Taylor Swift perform the halftime Super Bowl show from a Levi’s Stadium suite, as the Chiefs lose in the conference championship game."
Head Coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Chiefs won't be too thrilled with that outcome, but fantasy drafters coming away with Kansas City's top options will — aside from Kelce's owners, of course.
