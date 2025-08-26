What Preseason Showed About Travis Kelce's 2025 Fantasy Prospects
The Kansas City Chiefs are setting out to bounce back on offense in the 2025 NFL season. Between their 22-40 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and the losses they've suffered to their depth on the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs know that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to recapture some of the magic he once had to lead them back to the pinnacle.
The good news is Kansas City has the potential to do it. Mahomes' numbers may have been down the past two seasons, but there's still plenty of tape from that span showcasing his elite arm talent, improvisation, and field vision. With Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco back healthy, the team has more than enough firepower to be a top offensive unit once again.
One of the biggest questions remaining is where does Travis Kelce slot into those plans? Unlike Mahomes, his statistical downturn over the past two years can be tied to physical regression and natural aging. Will Kansas City's renewed offense open up his game and reinstall him as an elite fantasy football tight end? Or will its depth further cannibalize his output?
Travis Kelce showed what he's made of in Chiefs' preseason finale against Bears
Between his age and mileage, it was only natural that Travis Kelce would slow down eventually for the Kansas City Chiefs. No one expected it to coincide with an overall philosophical approach to lean away from the passing game and more toward ball-control and defense, though.
The Chiefs are setting out to be more explosive on the attack once again, but is it too late for Kelce? Not according to his preseason performance against the Chicago Bears or Yahoo Sports' Ray Garvin:
"While most of the preseason talk has been about young players, Travis Kelce reminded us why he still matters. In Kansas City’s Week 3 dress rehearsal, he saw three targets on two drives, catching two for 32 yards and looking noticeably quicker than he did a season ago. Mahomes went right to him, and with Rashee Rice likely to miss time later in the season due to a possible suspension, Kelce’s role as the focal point in this passing game is as secure as ever.
Even at 35, Kelce is being drafted as TE8 in Yahoo ADP and offers one of the safest paths to consistent fantasy production at the position. He may not be the 20-point-per-game force of his prime, but the quickness and separation he showed in the preseason are enough to buy back in. Consider me more confident in Kelce this season than I was in 2024."
Kelce might see less volume with Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown soaking up targets, but he could find a lot more open field to showcase his capabilities as a playmaker after the catch. He could be a steal in his current draft range if he can capitalize with his YAC-game and as a red zone threat.
