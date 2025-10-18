Fine Day: NFL Disciplines Lions Again for Actions Against Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If suspending Brian Branch and using Jack Campbell as an example weren’t enough, the NFL on Saturday unveiled two more disciplinary measures against the Lions from last week’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.
After reviewing film of Kansas City’s 30-17 win over Detroit, the league on Saturday listed fines for Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone ($12,172) and defensive end Tyler Lacy ($5,722).
No Kansas City player received a fine from the game.
Fine details
Anzalone was docked for unnecessary roughness after tackling Brashard Smith with four minutes remaining in the game. Lacy, meanwhile, also was fined for unnecessary roughness, on Isiah Pacheco’s 9-yard run early in the second half. Neither player was penalized by on-field officials, and both fines were in the category of striking, kicking, tripping or kneeing.
Branch delivered a lightning-like blow to the face of JuJu Smith-Schuster during the closing seconds of Sunday night. NBC cameras showed Patrick Mahomes offered the Lions’ safety a handshake. And after Branch denied him, Smith-Schuster absorbed the end result of Branch’s anger.
The league on Monday announced it was suspending Branch one game for that postgame action, which triggered an ugly brawl. The suspension was upheld upon appeal by hearing officer Jordy Nelson, jointly appointed by the NFL and the players’ association.
The Jack Campbell Memo
According to Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Campbell was the subject of a league-wide warning.
“Look at Jack,” Sheppard said Friday. “I mean, they just sent out a memo and the tape — I mean, the way Jack is doing it — it’s violent, it’s aggressive, and it’s the way we play. We won’t make excuses, and I hope it continues to show up and I hope it upticks as we progress in the season.”
Asked why Campbell was used as an example, Sheppard said his linebacker was cited for a misdirected punch.
“Just the emphasis on punching at the ball. They want you to punch at the ball and not the player, whatever that means.”
Apparently, the memo did not cite a specific-play example.
Full list of fines from Week 6
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
- ARZ, Akeem Davis-Gaither, 2, 1:56, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip Drop Tackle, $17,389
- CIN, Dalton Risner, 3, 14:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg Whip, $7,431
- CLV, Jerry Jeudy, 1, 9:20, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172
- CLV, David Njoku, 4, 13:47, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene Gestures, $14,491
- DET, Alex Anzalone, 4, 4:18, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172
- DET, Tyler Lacy, 3, 14:17, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $5,722
- IND, Zaire Franklin, 3, 4:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Late Hit, $11,593
- JAX, Rayuan Lane, 3, 5:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside Block, $4,975
- LAC, Teair Tart, 4, 8:28, A hit on a Quarterback, Late Hit, $17,389
- LV, Elandon Roberts, 2, 12:48, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $16,888
- NO, Chris Rumph, 3, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,111
- NYG, Tyler Nubin, 4, 12:13, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip Drop Tackle, $10,324
- NYJ, Andrew Beck, 1, 11:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $7,431
- NYJ, Francisco Mauigoa, 1, 14:54, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip Drop Tackle, $5,215
- PIT, Patrick Queen, 2, 1:08, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $23,186
- SF, Trent Williams, 4, 5:52, Unnecessary Roughness, Away from the play, $11,593
- TB, Kindle Vildor, 4, 7:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $7,430
- TEN, Dre'Mont Jones, 3, 7:28, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- TEN, Jeffery Simmons, 1, 9:18, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172
- TEN, L'Jarius Sneed, 2, 9:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $23,186
- WAS, Jordan Magee, 3, 8:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside Block, $5,849
