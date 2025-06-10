Three Potential First-Time All-Pros for the Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' roster might be one of the most well constructed rosters in the National Football League going into the 2025 campaign. Retaining several players instead of letting them walk in free agency only aids the franchise in its pursuit of getting back to the playoffs.
The 2024 Chiefs roster possessed four All-Pros last season: Joe Thuney (now with the Chicago Bears), Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey, and Trent McDuffie. While those players have high chances of repeating their success from the previous season, several more players on the roster are in search of their first All-Pro nod.
The 2025 campaign has a ton of storylines to follow, and with 32 teams looking to chase down the same goal, getting an All-Pro nod isn't exactly a given. That being said, here are three Chiefs who have a strong chance at earning their first career All-Pro nod in 2025.
Nick Bolton, LB
Nick Bolton has been one of the best linebackers the Chiefs have had since he debuted in the NFL back in 2021. Recently signing a three-year, $45 million extension, Bolton should have all the motivation in the world to fight for his first All-Pro nod.
In three of the four seasons he's played in, Bolton has collected more than 100 total tackles. Last season, Bolton received six All-Pro votes and 15 votes in 2022, three of which were first-place votes. Having showcased himself to be a part of the conversation, Bolton just needs to take that extra step forward to compete with the league's best linebackers for an All-Pro selection.
Noah Gray, TE
The tight ends across the NFL have seemingly gotten better and better each season. For Noah Gray to be considered for an All-Pro selection, he will have to continue his trajectory of improving each season into 2025, as well as beat out veteran tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce has been the Chiefs' receiving leader for several seasons in a row. Gray, if not this season, should become the primary tight end target when Kelce's career is all said and done. However, becoming a first-time All-Pro in 2025 would be a massive statement that Gray has overtaken the responsibilities of the primary tight end.
Rashee Rice, WR
This one seems like a long shot, but in reality, if Rice comes back early enough into the season, he could easily pick up where he left off before his injury in 2024. Rice was on pace to be one of the top wide receiving options until a freak accident sidelined him for the remainder of his sophomore campaign.
Seeing that Rice is improving well in his recovery, as well as potentially having something to prove on his mind, when Rice returns, he's going to want to be explosive. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already expressed the excitement he's had to have Rice back, he just needs to stay healthy for the potential All-Pro nod.
