Will the Chiefs Flip the Script on AFC Rivals?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the most dominant force in the AFC since the turn of the decade. Winning three straight AFC Championships and nine straight AFC West division titles, Kansas City, regardless of their Super Bowl LIX loss, is still the team to beat in the conference.
Throughout the offseason, opinions have flown back and forth regarding how the Chiefs will fare going into the new campaign. Some believe the dynasty is over and done with, while others believe the Chiefs have only gotten better. All in all, the Chiefs are still a hot topic of conversation.
Going into the campaign, the Chiefs have the games they are more than likely favored to win and others that they are favored to lose. One of the bigger games of the regular season for the Chiefs comes in Week 9 as they take on their biggest rival in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs and Bills game is always a must-watch for fans worldwide. Their competitive nature, star quarterbacks, and willingness to do whatever it takes to win make fans never want to take their eyes off the screen, even during Halftime.
The Bills have many supporters going into the 2025 season, with many believing this year is their best chance at winning the whole thing. The Chiefs and Bills have seen each other a ton in the playoffs, and it has more times than not gone the way of Kansas City. However, the Chiefs could flip the script on Buffalo this season.
Already doubted, the Chiefs received the underdog ranking when facing the Bills this season, according to ESPN analyst Mike Clay. The Bills and Josh Allen have defeated the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes four times to one during the regular season, which makes all the more reason with Clay to see the Bills as favorites.
If the status quo is for the Bills to beat the Chiefs during the regular season and for the Chiefs to defeat the Bills in the playoffs, Kansas City would much rather take the latter route than the first. But if the Chiefs can sneak out of Buffalo with a victory, maybe that would end any and all momentum Buffalo creates to that point.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.