Analysts Sound Off on Who is the Chiefs' Biggest Rivals
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the kings of the AFC ever since Patrick Mahomes arrived on the scene. Over the years with Mahomes under center, the Chiefs have won consecutive AFC West division titles, a handful of Super Bowls, and have elevated their franchise into one of the most well-known in the world.
But with every juggernaut comes a bitter rival. And the Chiefs know a thing or two about having rivals. Not only have they just squared off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, but they have several franchises within the AFC trying to take them down.
One of the most anticipated games each season for the Chiefs is against their bitter rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes has had his struggles against the Bills and reigning MVP Josh Allen during the regular season, but when the lights are the brightest (in the playoffs), the Chiefs have prevailed.
According to the NFL on CBS's lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, the Bills and the Chiefs are the greatest rivalry currently going on in the National Football League.
"November 2, Kansas City at Buffalo, that is, and I'm not trying to sound like I'm selling a bunch of hyperbole here, but is that not the best rivalry right now in the game?" Nantz said on The Rich Eisen Show. "It's gotta be, right?"
The franchise's quarterbacks know each other like the back of their hands, and have shown to be successful over the other in the past. A rivalry that gets renewed every regular season, and one that is always a possibility for the NFL Playoffs, the Chiefs and Bills definitely get tickets sold, wherever the game is held.
"You've got somebody who, if he doesn't play another snap, could be put on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacking in Mahomes. And then you've got Josh Allen, who is the reigning MVP, who has yet to appear in a Super Bowl because, mostly, Mahomes has been standing in his path," Rich Eisen said.
"They (the games) are always epic, there's no real blowouts here. They're always something epic, it always comes down to the end, there's always a play to talk about."
