Chiefs' Free Agency Signing With the Highest Upside
The Kansas City Chiefs have several issues that were glossed over during their 15-2 regular-season run to the playoffs. Their undefeated record in one-score games this past season made it seem as if nothing could go wrong for the Chiefs, until it did at the worst possible moment.
In their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, seemingly any possible flaw the Chiefs had was entirely on display in the most critical game of the season and many of the participating players' respective careers. The Chiefs must solidify things to ensure it does not happen again.
The Eagles took advantage of things the Chiefs got away with for 17 games, leading to a thorough loss for Kansas City. Still, as long as they have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are among the best teams in the National Football League, which will again be the case next season.
One of the many issues overlooked by the Chiefs was their ground game. They finished the regular season with the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game. Of the seven teams that played at least two playoff games this past season, the Chiefs rushed for the fewest yards of any team.
Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus released his list of each NFL team's newest free agent signings for the upcoming season. Since the Chiefs' offensive line likely had much to do with the team's struggles running the ball, Cooper believes their signing of Kareem Hunt could have high upside.
"The Chiefs have embraced a 'don’t pay your running back' approach, seemingly leaning on a mix of rookie contracts and low-level deals at the position for some time now. Kareem Hunt is the latest example, returning to the team for just $1.5 million in 2025," Cooper said.
"Hunt brings experience and consistency. He was one of only three running backs in 2024 to record 200 or more carries and not fumble, and he handled his most rushing attempts since his rookie 2017 season. Hunt appears poised to be a significant part of the Chiefs’ backfield once again."
Kansas City has several things it needs to address this offseason. Improving its offensive line and ground game has to be one of its top priorities.
