Grading the Chiefs Early Moves in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason began with a subpar performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl loss. If they can fix their issues, the loss could spark the Chiefs to many more successful years. However, the Chiefs' front office needs a productive offseason.
Despite their Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs are still one of the most talented teams in the National Football League. With Andy Reid calling the shots and Patrick Mahomes executing them, the Chiefs will likely be in Super Bowl contention for the foreseeable future. Still, they must improve.
The Chiefs have had a relatively quiet free agency period, but they have made a few additions to both sides of the ball. However, if they want to continue being one of the top teams in the league, they need much more help than they have brought in so far, as other teams continue to improve.
Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team recently graded every team in the American Football Conference's early offseason haul, after most teams made moves early in free agency. He gave the Chiefs a C for doing their best to compensate for several significant losses early in free agency.
"It's hard to be critical of a team that consistently goes to Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs haven't improved this offseason, at least so far," Brooke said.
"In fact, the Chiefs lost multiple key starters in free agency, starting with a trade that sent veteran guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. Other departures included Justin Reid, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi, DeAndre Hopkins, and Justin Watson, with few incoming moves to replace all of that talent."
Brooke noted that one of the Chiefs' most significant concerns is fixing their offensive line, which let them down in the Super Bowl. Kansas City will likely use the draft to solidify the unit.
"One of the Chiefs' biggest concerns going forward is their lack of offensive line depth, and losing a key starter like Thuney doesn't improve that situation. Patrick Mahomes will always give the Chiefs a chance, but they really need a strong 2025 draft class to stay the favorites in the AFC going forward," Brooke said.
