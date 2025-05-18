3 Chiefs Looking to Shine in Their Contract Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 schedule is set, the opponents are in place, and now it's just a waiting game. Following their 2024 campaign, which ended in disappointment from their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the franchise is looking to get back to the playoffs again.
To do so, the front office brought in several free agents through the pro free agency. Some are new to Kansas City while others will be returning to play in front of the Chiefs Kingdom. However, with the Chiefs needing to financially budget themselves, a ton of players are on one-year deals.
That being said, here are three Chiefs who are on one-year deals who will be looking to perform in their contract seasons.
1. DE, Charles Omenihu
Omenihu will begin his third campaign with the Chiefs this season, as the franchise re-signed him this offseason. With one strong season followed by one riddled with injury, the Chiefs are looking for Omenihu to return to his 2023 form.
A veteran on this roster, having played in the NFL since 2019, Omenihu saw some of his best numbers come in a Chiefs uniform. In 2023, he set a new career high in quarterback sacks with seven, all while playing in 11 games. His previous high was 4.5 with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 through 17 games.
According to Spotrac.com, Omenihu has a current market value of four years, $47,320,000. Meaning if he performs well this season in Kansas City, he could be in the ballpark of making $11.8 million a year in the future.
2. S, Bryan Cook
Cook is in the final season of his rookie contract signed back in 2022. The former second-rounder has only increased his total tackle amount since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time. With his relatively cheap contract currently, set to make $1.5 million as a base, he could be a player the Chiefs look to keep.
Looking for a large, increased role, now that veteran Justin Reid has taken his talents elsewhere, this is the year for Cook to show that he is deserving of a multi-year deal, wherever that may be.
3. RB Kareem Hunt
Depending on Isiah Pacheco's production this season, along with rookie Brashard Smith, Hunt could be a player that the Chiefs may not be ready to let go just yet. While he is climbing in age for a running back, he has been one of the better running backs the franchise has seen since donning a uniform.
Throughout his career in Kansas City, Hunt has totaled 2,879 rushing yards in three seasons, which tops his 2,285 rushing yards in five seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
According to Spotrac.com, Hunt would be in the market value of a one-year deal worth $2.6 million. If he becomes the Chiefs' main running back once again and doesn't show signs of slowing down, his tenure might continue in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.
