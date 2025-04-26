Chiefs Get Grades All Over for Selection of Omarr Norman-Lott
The Chiefs have drafted Nick Bolton, Rashee Rice, Bryan Cook and Creed Humphrey in the second round, so Kansas City must’ve seen an enticing fit in Omarr Norman-Lott.
Steve Spagnuolo’s defense added the 6-2, 303-pound defensive tackle with the Chiefs’ only second-round selection on Friday night, 63rd overall.
A sampling of analysts shared opinions all over the spectrum. Here’s a roundup of notable grades on the Chiefs’ newest defensive lineman.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: A
“Pass-rushing specialist on the interior who plays more athletically than his somewhat disappointing workout. Needs to improve vs. run when facing power, but his smoothness helps him scrape down the line of scrimmage in those scenarios. Plays with patented swipe move and could add more hand work to the arsenal. Low snap volume in college. Gives the Chiefs another interior disruptor beyond Chris Jones.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B-plus
“What Norman-Lott lacks in size (6-2, 291 pounds), he makes up for with speed and quickness. He probably isn’t going to be a huge factor on run downs in the NFL, but his pass rushing and quick disruption skills will get him in the rotation for playing time.
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: B
“The Chiefs needed to develop more of quick, inside pass-rush upside behind Chris Jones. Norman-Lott can be groomed well right next to him.”
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated – Grade: C
“The Chiefs might have reached with Norman-Lott, who played limited snaps at Tennessee. But he made his snaps count, often providing a spark off the bench with his high motor and fast movements. His sudden burst of energy, however, is both a pro and a con, with Norman-Lott having a tendency to draw offside penalties. If he develops better timing at the line of scrimmage, Norman-Lott’s skill set, especially on obvious passing downs, could be valuable. But the 6' 2", 303-pound defensive lineman also comes with injury concerns after he missed a handful of games in 2022 and ’23.”
Scott Dochterman, The Athletic – Grade: C-minus
“Norman-Lott is this draft’s ultimate boom-or-bust defensive lineman. He flashes plenty of athletic ability and potential to make big plays (combined 9.5 sacks the last two seasons), but he make a single start in 2024 and averaged just 17.3 snaps per game. Based on athletic ability, Norman-Lott could start for a decade; based on precedent, he could be out of the league in three years. This is a little high for that type of risk.”
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.