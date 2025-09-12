How Week 1 Disappointment Impacted Chiefs Power Rankings
The 2025 NFL campaign is still young, yet the Kansas City Chiefs take on one of their biggest opponents on the regular season schedule, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday for Week 2. The Chiefs and Eagles game will be the home opener for Kansas City, which could only mean a good game is on hand.
Some early doubt might have settled into the minds of the Chiefs Kingdom following the Chiefs' Week 1 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers wanted to win that game more at the end of the day, and the loss stings, but it's not the end of the world.
The loss was the Chiefs' second straight defeat dating back to losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Yet even while riding a skid and going up against the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2, Kansas City finds itself sitting comfortably in recent power rankings ahead of Week 2.
The Power Ranking
According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante's recent power rankings of the National Football League, the Chiefs hold spot four, sitting behind the Baltimore Ravens, the Green Bay Packers, and the Buffalo Bills.
- "Steve Spagnuolo became the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator in 2019 and has generally done a fantastic job in the role. Since then, Friday’s 68.1 Defense Impact grade ranks 102nd out of 120 games he has coached (including playoffs). Needless to say, Kansas City didn’t start the season the way they had hoped," Infante wrote.
- "A loss in Week 1 isn’t the end of the world. We’ll trust the Chiefs’ sustained history of success over one loss when executing these power rankings. But their inability to slow down the Chargers’ passing attack was a concern. It will be interesting to see if they can get their act together as they prepare for the intense AFC West competition ahead."
The Chiefs might currently sit in last place in the AFC West going into Week 2, but on paper, they still possess one of the best rosters in the NFL. Adding on, the Chiefs were one of the more competitive losers in the Week 1 festivities compared to the other franchises that made the playoffs last season.
