What's the Hardest Stretch of the Schedule for the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL schedule is set, as it was released on Wednesday. It's filled with tough opponents, underdogs, and rebuilding franchises, which can only work in the favor of Kansas City. However, going into the new season, the Chiefs have to be well prepared.
Not only will the Chiefs begin their season in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but they're also going up against the Los Angeles Chargers, who finished in second place behind the Chiefs in the standings last season. Traveling is always difficult for a team, but luckily for the Chiefs, their opponents have to travel to the game destination as well.
That being said, the Chiefs are in a tough situation to start their campaign. Following taking on the team that was right on their heels last season in the standings, in Week 2, they'll clash with the franchise that defeated them in the Super Bowl last season.
The Philadelphia Eagles were a huge reason that the Chiefs' front office prioritized their offensive line. Bringing in free agent Jaylon Moore as well as drafting Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have remaining question marks hanging around the position. Something the Eagles could capitalize on once again.
Their Week 3 is a small step back, but they have to go into hostile territory for a home opener hosted by the New York Giants. Given the Giants' struggles last season, this is a game the Chiefs need to win, especially seeing what franchises follow.
They next get the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and the Detroit Lions in Week 6, both of which were playoff teams. Having the first nine games of the season come without a bye week when you're playing these types of teams is no easy task. They also close out the first half of their schedule against the Buffalo Bills.
If the Chiefs can win more games than they lose during this stretch of the season, the latter half of the schedule shouldn't dwell on them too hard. But if they are on the receiving end of some losses during the first games of the year, it makes the latter half of the season that much more important.
