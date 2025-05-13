Where Chiefs' Andy Reid Sits Amidst Other Head Coaches
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best head coach in the National Football League and one of the best head coaches in the history of the game.
Andy Reid has been something special to watch from his Philadelphia Eagles days till now in Kansas City. Reid's offensive play calling has been one of the best, if not the best, we have seen. Reid started something special in Kansas City, and it is not over just yet.
The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls under Reid, and they have been contenders in most of the seasons since he has been in Kansas City.
Reid is the highest paid head coach in the NFL right now and he has earned it.
"There is no active head coach in the NFL who deserves to be the highest-paid more than Andy Reid. Reid is the NFL's most experienced active coach, with the most Super Bowl victories and appearances and the most wins overall," said Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated.
"Reid is a surefire Hall of Famer, and ranks fourth on the prestigious all-time coaching wins list with a 273-146-1 record. He has combined for 301 regular season and postseason wins and is second all-time in career postseason wins, only trailing Bill Belichick."
"Reid most recently signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Chiefs in 2024, following his third Super Bowl win."
"The top NFL head coaches are paid in a similar range to the league's best safeties, linebackers, running backs and tight ends. Even Reid, the NFL's best head coach, makes well below the salary of the league's premier positions—quarterbacks, edge rushers and wide receivers."
"Reid's annual salary is just below the NFL's highest-paid running back (Saquon Barkley, $20.6 million), safety (Antoine Winfield Jr., $21.5 million) and above the highest-paid tight end (George Kittle, $19.1 million)."
The Chiefs heading into 2025 will be contenders once again, and one of the main reasons is because of Reid. No matter what players Reid has, he always has them ready to go, and they go out there and prove it. Reid has no intention to retire anytime soon. And with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid can add to his legacy by winning more Super Bowls.
