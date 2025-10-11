1 Major Concern For Chiefs Moving Forward
The Chiefs have had an up and down season so far. The one thing that we know for sure is that they have not gotten off to the start they wanted, and they need to make a lot of adjustments to get back into the playoff picture.
The Chiefs have not been the team that we are used to seeing, and there are different reasons why, but the Chiefs are not making any excuses, and they want to get back to playing their brand of football. One big area of concern has been the Chiefs' special teams unit.
The Chiefs' special teams unit is usually one of the best in the National Football League. They pride themselves on special teams in making sure they do all the right things to set up the offense or defense well. That is something the Chiefs make sure they do because they know how important that unit is, and it can be the difference between winning a game and losing it.
Chiefs have been off point in the kicking department. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has not been making his field goals. He has been a reliable kicker for the Chiefs for a long time. It has not been his season so far. The punting unit has not been good as well.
Chiefs Special Teams Ranking
Bill Huber of the Green Bay Packers On SI gave rankings for the special teams unit through Week 5. He has the Chiefs ranked at No. 23 in special teams. That is not where the Chiefs want to be and they know they have to do better to help this team. If they want to make a run, the special teams are going to have to be better going forward this season.
“There was a lot of good things. I was really proud of the way Brashard (Smith) hit that return. There were a lot of positives. I mean, obviously, the penalties hurt us and (it was) upsetting, but there were a lot of good things, too, at the same time,” said Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub,
“Matt Araiza had a really good game punting. I thought (Harrison) Butker made all of his field goals, obviously, he had the one kick out of bounds that – I mean, that was a mistake, he made a mistake. That’s where we are.”
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).