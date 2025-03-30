Do the Chiefs Have a First-Option at Receiver?
The Kansas City Chiefs now have a plethora of wide receiver talent for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Although veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins left for the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs still managed to re-sign Marquise Brown to a one-year deal worth $7 million in base salary and up to $11 million including incentives.
Along with Brown, the Chiefs have two excellent receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to lead the offense in 2025.
This begs the question: is there a first-option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes?
Many fans would put the race between Rice and Worthy. Even though Rice started the season as the clear number one, the race is a little murkier now that Worthy completed his rookie year and Rice is still recovering from injury.
Rice had a great end to the 2023 season, going over 70 yards in 4 of his last 6 games of the regular season. It was the Playoffs where Rice really shined.
In his first-ever postseason matchup, the AFC Wildcard against the Miami Dolphins, Rice put up 130 yards on 8 catches and a touchdown, leading to a definite win. Throughout the Playoffs up until the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, Rice totaled 262 receiving yards and 26 receptions, an impressive stretch of games for a rookie pass-catcher.
Going into 2024, Rice was the clear favorite target for Mahomes behind tight end Travis Kelce. Even with the Chiefs drafting Worthy in the first round, Rice was due for a breakout season, as many fans thought. However, a devastating knee injury sustained in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers landed Rice on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
Eventually, Worthy became acclimated to Andy Reid's offense and took over as the top option for Mahomes. He shined in Super Bowl LIX where he put up 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns, making many fans optimistic about his potential for next season.
Now with two alpha WRs, who will Mahomes end up looking to when he needs a big play? Will it be the Texas speedster, or will it be his original favorite target? Only time will tell.
