Why Hollywood Brown Doesn't Take A Single Moment for Granted

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten what they need and more out of Hollywood Brown this season, but his involvement in the offense means more to him than many would think.

Dominic Minchella

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back Hollywood Brown after a season where he wasn't on the field to showcase what he's got. Battling injury in 2024 that kept him off the field for a majority of the season, the Chiefs front office took a chance in bringing him back, and it's worked out.

So far this season, Brown has been the main wide receiving option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hauling in 26 receptions in 40 targets. While there may be times when some wish that Brown did more, his reliability out on the field is one reason the Chiefs always play competitive games.

Some members of the Chiefs Kingdom held their breath earlier this offseason when Brown was dealing with some injuries during OTAs and training camp. But now that it's in the past, and seeing what Brown has done for Kansas City, there should be some comfort in the Kingdom for the veteran.

What Being in the Offense Means to Brown

Brown joined the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, and Senior Team Reporter Matt McMullen in a recent episode of the "Defend the Kingdom Podcast" to discuss what being in the offense means to him, and his answer didn't disappoint.

  • "Since I've been here uh you know battling injuries and uh you know devastated when I got hurt in training camp for me and um not even knowing if I'll be able to play week one and just working like tirelessly to to try to make it back and then you know X goes down you know taking on even more and at the same time building myself up," Brown told Holthus and McMullen.
  • "It's been real, it's been a lot, but it's been really important that each week I feel like I'm getting better. Pat trusted me with more. My body is getting better and I feel like I'm playing faster and faster each week. So like for me it's exciting."

What's in Store for Brown Down the Line

Come Week 7, Brown and the rest of the offense get Rashee Rice back, which should only improve their chances viewed better around the league. However, they have to get past the Detroit Lions in Week 6 before worrying about Rice returning in Week 7.

