Chiefs Quarterback Review: How Well Mahomes Performed In Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars capped off Week 5 in a Monday Night Football battle. The Chiefs went into the game looking to continue their momentum, having won two straight games. The best chance they had at getting things going offensively was relying on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes went into the Week 5 game against the Jaguars with a flawless record, as well as coming off his best performance of the young season, where he collected four passing touchdowns to four different receivers and had 270 passing yards. With the momentum on Mahomes' side, let's break down how he performed against Jacksonville.
Mahomes' Stat Line
- In the 31-27 defeat to Jacksonville, Mahomes had 29 completions in 41 attempts, surpassing 300 passing yards for the first time this season. The offensive line for the Chiefs was the best it's been all season long, keeping Mahomes upright the entire game.
- Securing himself a rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass, Mahomes did have one of the better games of the campaign. With one interception and a troublesome game caused by several penalties, Kansas City couldn't hold on.
- Mahomes once again stood out as the Chiefs' main rushing threat, collecting 60 rushing yards in six carries, whereas Kareem Hunt had the second-most rushing yards with 46. If this trend continues for Mahomes, it could become the fuel to the franchise, adding a running back by the trade deadline.
Who Helped Mahomes the Most?
On the receiving side of the football, Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton proved to be some of the best options Kansas City has right now. Thornton had 90 receiving yards in three catches, whereas Brown collected 48. Travis Kelce was an asset to Mahomes as well.
What's Next for Kansas City?
Ending Week 5 with a win/loss, Mahomes and company have to refocus as they get ready to host the Detroit Lions. The Lions have won four straight after starting their season 0-1. The last time Kansas City hosted Detroit, the Lions came away victorious.
As for Mahomes, his performance once again proved that he is still a Top 10, arguably a Top 5 quarterback, in the National Football League today.
