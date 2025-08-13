Chiefs' Hollywood Brown is a Huge Fantasy Gamble in 2025
It used to be that drafting any member of the team would typically result in a good move, relative to their average draft position (ADP), of course. In the first five years with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, they never finished lower than sixth in offensive yards or points scored and led the league in both categories multiple times.
Things have changed, though. In the last two seasons, Kansas City ranked 15th in yards and points, relying instead on its continually underrated defense and late-game execution to rack up wins. Now, the Chiefs might not have a top-five fantasy player at any position, outside of wide receiver Rashee Rice.
In years past, they had several viable fantasy starters on their offense. They'll be looking to field a much more dangerous attack in the 2025 NFL season, with a deep receiving corps featuring Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquis "Hollywood" Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, fourth-round rookie Jalen Royals, and Skyy Moore. But how many of them will be worth drafting in fantasy?
Hollywood Brown could be one of the best handcuff wide receivers in the 2025 NFL season
While the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the most lethal offenses and air attacks in the early part of Patrick Mahomes' career, he wasn't that prone to spreading the ball out evenly. Tight end Travis Kelce and former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill would earn the majority of the targets, with lesser players like Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins having the occasional big week.
That trend has remained in the last couple of years, too. Kansas City didn't have a third player eclipse 500 yards in either the 2023 or 2024 season. With Kelce's regression, both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy could have strong campaigns in 2025, but it doesn't bode well for anyone after them on the depth chart.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is currently listed as their WR3, but he could wind up second in targets by season's end. He only appeared in five games for KC last season, after separating his shoulder in preseason, but he quickly became one of Mahomes' favorite weapons upon his return. In that span, he averaged over five targets a game, totaling 14 catches for 141 yards.
That trend could carry over into next season. He put up 9.1 full-PPR points per game in his two regular-season outings in 2024. At the least, he could be worth a flier with a late-round pick as insurance in case Rice, Worthy, or both get injured. He'd be an especially good pick for anyone planning on drafting either of the two receivers ahead of him on the Chiefs' depth chart.
