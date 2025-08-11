How 2024 Disappointment Impacted Patrick Mahomes' Fantasy Stock
Not many teams can say that a season that culminated in a Super Bowl loss was an overall disappointment, but the Kansas City Chiefs have earned the rare air they currently breathe. They took an absolute beatdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended their three-peat dreams with a 40-22 blowout that was even more lopsided than the final score suggests.
The signs were there throughout the 2024 season. The offense severely regressed amid some key injuries and never captured the electricity they held throughout their 2022 and 2023 championship runs. Their defense and Patrick Mahomes' clutch play were able to carry them to the title bout, but the Chiefs ultimately broke down against the Eagles' well-rounded roster.
Kansas City will be out for revenge and has collected the personnel necessary to field a much better offense this season. It'd be naive to believe that they won't be in the running for Super Bowl LX, but whether they'll be able to produce multiple fantasy stars this year is a different question.
Patrick Mahomes is still getting the benefit of the doubt in 2025 fantasy drafts
Patrick Mahomes had his worst season in 2024 in terms of raw volume since becoming a full-time starter. He still led the Kansas City Chiefs to a sterling 15-1 record and a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, but he finished with just 3,928 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were career lows.
That led to a disappointing performance for his fantasy owners, as he ended up just the 11th-highest scoring quarterback with an average of 18.3 points per week. He also peaked at just 28.8 points and only crossed 20 four times.
Despite those numbers, he's currently still the sixth-highest drafted quarterback for the 2025 fantasy season. However, there is a deep drop-off between his average draft position of 58 vs the top-five QBs. Josh Allen leads the way at 23, followed by Lamar Jackson at 24, Jayden Daniels at 30, Joe Burrow at 36, and Jalen Hurts at 42.
It's not hard to understand why Mahomes isn't falling below players like Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff. His statistical output last season was certainly disappointing, but he's still the most talented gunslinger in the league. Between his unmatched arm talent, clutch play, and improvisation, he's in a league of his own when he's at the top of his game.
His elite résumé, coupled with the Chiefs' additions to their offensive supporting cast, makes it difficult to let him slip too far in a draft. After all, no one wants to be the one who passed on Patrick Mahomes in a renaissance season.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis