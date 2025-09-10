Hollywood Brown Shares Mindset This Week Against Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On how much Brown’s game changed after the loss of Xavier Worthy:
“I picked it up a little bit more. Just everybody did. Everybody had to step up, move around. Did the best we could.”
On how much the game plan went by the wayside once Worthy left the contest:
“I don't think it went by the wayside. I mean, we got guys that, we’re interchangeable. But X was a big part of the game plan. But like I said, we had to step up. Guys had to move around. Feel like everyone did a good job of knowing different spots in different places that we had to move.”
On his 49-yard fourth-down reception in the second half, and Patrick Mahomes:
“Yeah, I mean, he got flushed out of the pocket pretty quickly. I was supposed to come across the field. But seeing a void, you know, I see him kind of like looking at me and I'm like, ‘I don't know how he got the throw off,’ but you know, that's the type of plays he makes.”
On what that does to the team when Mahomes makes plays like that:
“I mean, for us, we see it every day in practice. We always know what type of quarterback that we got. We always know the play is never over. He brings that fire and we just try to go out there and make plays for him, play hard.”
On what receivers are supposed to do when Mahomes gets flushed out of the pocket:
“We got different rules depending on your route, so right there is kind of just voided space. I think it was fourth down. We were tired. Kind of just drifted back. He made a play.”
On facing the Eagles so quickly after the Super Bowl, whether they’re preparing for more of the same or different wrinkles:
“A little bit of both. I mean, you got a game plan. You don't know; when you get out there, you could be preparing for something and get out there, could be totally different. But, just game plan, take it as this week goes, and go from there.”
On his confidence, considering he’s leading the league in receptions:
“I mean, for me, it did feel like I hadn’t played football in a long time that first game, so I wasn't too pleased with my performance. But I've come to work this week and ready to get after it this week, for sure.”
On what it means to him to be back healthy and a big part of the offense:
“It means a lot to me. Take pride in it. Take pride in the film that I put on the field. Like I said, I wasn't too pleased with my performance, so putting in a lot of work this week.”
On his mindset after the early drop last week:
“It was none. I just flushed it out my mind real quick. And knowing I took my eyes off the ball way too fast, trying to make a play.”
On what it would mean to beat the Eagles:
“A win every week is important. You always want to go 1-0 in this league. It's hard to get wins in this league, so very important.”
On whether this week means more:
“For some people, maybe. I mean, for me, it's Week 2 versus the Eagles, and that's how I'm approaching it.”
On avoiding another flat start:
“Just us coming out with excitement, coming out ready to go, throwing the first punch. I feel like we didn't do that.”
On why the team came out lacking emotion last week:
“It was just, they were more excited than us. They just, they came to bring it. So, this week, we’re gonna come to bring it.”
