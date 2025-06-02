A WR Trio That Could Transform the Chiefs’ 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiving room looks to be one of the more dangerous going into the 2025 NFL campaign. With Hollywood Brown set to play a full season with the Chiefs following his injury last season, alongside Xavier Worthy and company, the Chiefs will be a difficult team to beat.
Believe it or not, the three most talented wide receivers the Chiefs have on the roster in Brown, Worthy, and Rashee Rice have yet to play in a game with each other. Brown returned near the end of the 2024 regular season, and Rice missed the rest of the season following the first four games of the year, due to injury.
With both Brown and Rice down, Worthy stepped up to the plate and delivered for Kansas City, hauling in the second-most receiving yards on the roster behind tight end Travis Kelce. With Rice likely set to return at some point this season, the Chiefs trio could take the entire AFC by storm.
Rice was on the trajectory of having a terrific season in 2024 before his injury. In the four games he was healthy, the second-year wide receiver collected 288 receiving yards in 24 receptions, averaging 12 yards per reception. He was also responsible for two touchdown catches.
The year before, Rice made a name for himself in Kansas City. Through 16 games as a rookie, Rice collected 938 receiving yards in 79 receptions, further proving that when he is on the field, damage gets done. If Rice returns at a reasonable time, fully expect these three to put the offense on their backs.
Brown is the veteran of the three wide receivers, entering his second stint with the Chiefs. Having shown he can be a reliable option, as he has averaged 622.5 receiving yards over his six seasons in the National Football League. Only securing himself 91 receiving yards in nine receptions in 2024, the Brown revenge tour will likely be in full swing.
Worthy and Rice are the two wide receiving stars to build this franchise around, but pairing them with a healthy Brown, with some help from the likes of Jalen Royals, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Nikko Remigio, the Chiefs' wide receiving room may be unstoppable.
