Chiefs Veteran Poised For Return-to-Form Season
Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs dealt with a ton of injuries. Whether the injuries kept players off the field for one game or multiple, the impact those injuries had on this roster was significant. Going into the new season, veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown looks to prove his worth going into 2025.
Last season, Brown was only active in two games for the Chiefs after suffering a clavicle injury on the first play of the preseason. He wouldn't make his season debut until late Dec While he was active for the Chiefs on their playoff run, it's difficult to get a player who hasn't played multiple games a larger role in do-or-die situations.
Brown has shown he can be a big factor in offensive game plans throughout his career. The Chiefs' veteran hasn't touched 1,000 receiving yards or more since the final season of his Baltimore Ravens career, but luckily, the Chiefs don't need him to be that type of player for 2025.
The goal for Brown this season, which is a contract year, is to prove that he can still be an effective wide receiver in the game of football. With a youthful wide receiving room in Kansas City, adding a veteran to the scheme should only benefit the outcome.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently told the media that he is excited for the state of the wide receiving room, especially with returning players such as Brown and Rashee Rice.
"I mean, you talk about Xavier, Rashee, Hollywood, Thornton. I mean, Royals coming in, we got guys that can roll," Mahomes said. "Our job is to test the defenses down the field, and we have to get back to doing that if we wanna open up other guys underneath."
Brown signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason, which includes a $3 million signing bonus, $6.5 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.com. Knowing that Brown is on a one-year prove-it deal, the likelihood that he becomes a major part of this offense is very high.
Even if Brown is used primarily for long catches or short gains, the Chiefs will make sure he has a role. With more offseason to be had, this will be a topic to watch until the 2025 campaign gets underway.
