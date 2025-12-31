Full List of Chiefs Whose Contracts Expire After Sunday’s Game
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Oladokun’s performance this week is very important to the Chiefs’ offseason. But regardless of what happens in Las Vegas, they know they want him back in 2026.
That’s why the Chiefs signed him to a two-year, $1.845 million contract – per Over The Cap --when they moved him from the practice squad to the active roster, following Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending knee surgery.
Oladokun will make his second NFL start, this time with a full week of preparation, when the Chiefs visit Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
While Oladokun will be back, Gardner Minshew is a free agent. Re-signing Minshew seems like an excellent move as the Chiefs try to bridge the gap between Mahomes’ season-ending knee surgery and his regular-season return.
Minshew is one of 21 impending unrestricted free agents whose Chiefs contracts expire on the first day of the league year, March 11. The massive list is equally balanced between offense and defense, a virtual starting lineup on both sides of the ball.
Here are the veteran Chiefs players who saw action in at least one game this season whose contracts expire after the 2025 season.
Offense (9)
Wide receiver Hollywood Brown: Tied with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce for the team lead with five touchdown receptions, Brown’s most since 2021. Missed just one game (personal) and should finish the season with his career’s best receiving success rate (55.9 percent entering Sunday).
Running back Kareem Hunt: The team’s leading rusher with 597 yards, has proven himself as the best short-yardage back in the league since returning to Kansas City last year. Turns 31 in August but his ability to move chains on third and fourth downs should be considered highly valuable to the Chiefs.
Tight end Travis Kelce: Among the best tight ends in NFL history, Kelce said this month he plans to take his time in determining his playing future, leaning heavily on his brother, Jason.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew: A steady backup, sustained his own knee injury Dec. 21 in his first start after replacing Mahomes. Without ligament damage in his knee, should be good to go by OTAs in May.
Running back Isiah Pacheco: The offense’s emotional leader since joining the Chiefs as a seventh-round selection in 2022, helped Kansas City to consecutive Super Bowl titles. However, has lacked explosiveness and vision this season. Sunday could be his last game in a Chiefs uniform.
Running back Dameon Pierce: Joined the Chiefs just before Thanksgiving as a practice-squad addition but hasn’t seen the field while acclimating to the offense. Could make his team debut Sunday in Las Vegas but the Chiefs will need to sign him to another contract if they want to keep him for 2026.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster: The unquestioned leader of a young receiving corps, Smith-Schuster has proven himself a valuable target in the often violent short-to-intermediate ranges. He’s also a strong blocker in the run game.
Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton: At one point was leading the NFL in average yards per reception, one of the Chiefs’ most exciting downfield threats, but his production slipped later in the season. Sustained a big hit in the Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers and ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion.
Tight end Robert Tonyan: Had a phenomenal training camp and preseason but wasn’t heavily used on offense during the regular season. Has just one catch for 1 yard entering the season-finale, despite playing in all 16 games.
Defense (11)
Linebacker Leo Chenal: Kansas City’s most versatile defender, played all over the field in 2025 after helping the Chiefs to Super Bowls over each of his first three seasons. Played the first 14 games until a shoulder injury landed him on season-ending injured reserve.
Linebacker Jack Cochrane: Considered one of Dave Toub’s best special-teams players, saw only limited snaps in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Spelled Nick Bolton on occasion until replacing the injured Chenal at season’s end.
Safety Bryan Cook: The leader of the Chiefs’ secondary, Cook showed his value when the team struggled without him, after his ankle injury at Dallas on Thanksgiving. Considered one of the better tacklers on the team. Broke up a touchdown pass on Christmas night against Denver.
Safety Mike Edwards: Savvy veteran with valuable experience, spent the first half of the season on the practice squad until injuries in the secondary required his services.
Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson: Spent the first 16 weeks on injured reserve until making his season debut last week against Denver.
Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi: After signing with the Jets in the offseason, reacquired by Brett Veach on the eve of the season in a trade for a sixth-round draft pick in 2027. Served as a run stopper until missing recent time with an illness.
Defensive end Charles Omenihu: Completed an impressive personal comeback from significant recent injuries to play his first full season since 2022. Ranks third on the team with 3½ sacks.
Defensive tackle Mike Pennel: Like Nnadi, rejoined the team after a brief absence, re-signing with the Chiefs following his Bengals release. Dependable veteran run-stopper played eight games in Cincinnati and eight in Kansas City.
Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery: Played all season in the Chiefs’ defensive-line rotation with 1½ sacks. Got more playing time when rookie Omarr Norman-Lott’s season ended in Week 7.
Cornerback Jaylen Watson: The team leader with two interceptions, Watson served as a valuable starter, locking down the outside and allowing rookie Nohl Williams to develop as well as Trent McDuffie to play more in the slot. Landed on season-ending injured reserve before the Christmas game against Denver.
Cornerback Joshua Williams: Saw the fewest defensive snaps of his career thanks to the emergence of Williams. Played every game on special teams.
Special Teams (1)
Long-snapper James Winchester: Played the 200th game of his NFL career, including playoffs, on Nov. 23 against Indianapolis. Enters Sunday with a games-played streak of 205 games, every Chiefs contest since he joined the club in 2015.
Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s most thorough Chiefs news is right here at OnSI. Now that you’ve found us, stay updated with our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed each morning: SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert