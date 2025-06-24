The Impact of Chiefs Veteran Safety Will be Felt
The Kansas City Chiefs brought back veteran safety Mike Edwards this offseason in hopes of getting back to the playoffs in 2025. Edwards was a crucial part of the Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl-winning season, and now, back in the system, the Chiefs' secondary should only improve with him on the roster.
Edwards has been in the National Football League since the 2019 season, as the former third-round draft pick has made a solid career for himself since putting on professional pads. Now, in his second tenure with Kansas City, Edwards does not doubt that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will place him where he needs to be to help the roster win.
"Spags is a real creative guy; he's the mastermind behind all of this work," Edwards said to the media following getting signed. "With his defense, I think I fit in really well, just because I can play all over the field. Spags is one of those guys that likes to use his players and their strengths and likes to use them all over the place... He's a great coach, and he's going to have everybody in the right spot."
Edwards hasn't played in a full season since his last run with Kansas City. Making stops with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, Edwards played in eight games and totaled 12 total tackles. Now a veteran in the Chiefs locker room, the expectation is that Edwards will help the youth grow in the right direction.
Now that Justin Reid is with the New Orleans Saints, Edwards is looking to follow in his footsteps to provide veteran leadership to the younger players.
"Taking on that leadership role with J. Reid being gone, you know, he's one of the select few guys that I know that has that type of leadership style that he puts on and shares with his teammates," Edwards said. "I'll try to pick up as best as I can to follow his footsteps and try to take on that role, being like the older kind of guy in the room, I guess."
It should only excite Chiefs Kingdom having Edwards back in the defensive scheme, especially seeing how both Bryan Cook and Jaden Hicks are approaching the 2025 campaign, with hopes of having larger roles themselves.
