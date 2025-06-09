Former Chief Hints at Desired Plans After Retirement
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs lost out on veteran safety Justin Reid. Reid took his talents to the New Orleans Saints after helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl three straight years in a row. The two-time Super Bowl champion has a ton of expertise that New Orleans is hoping he'll provide the same success with the Saints as he did with the Chiefs.
Reid signed a three-year deal with the Saints, hoping that it will be enough time for New Orleans to reach the playoffs. However, the former Chiefs safety isn't getting any younger. Going into his eighth year in the league, who knows how much longer Reid plans to be playing in the National Football League?
When Reid's career is all said and done, he has a ton of paths he could go down. Earlier this offseason, Reid joined Good Morning Football to make his broadcasting debut, discussing his time with the Chiefs and the excitement he has going into play for his hometown franchise.
On a recent episode of the Ross Tucker Podcast, Reid discussed how impactful that workshop experience was for him. So much so that perhaps broadcasting is in the future for the former Chief when he decides to hang up the cleats.
"I really like putting on suits and I like talking ball, so if I could do something in a studio, analyst, or color commentary part of broadcasting, I think that would just be so fun," Reid told Tucker. "A cool way to stay close to the game, still be able to talk about football. It be a lot of fun."
Reid learned a ton from the workshop and it showed in his debut on television.
"Other things I learned is stage presence. I've always felt like I've been good at enunciation and speaking, but also just being able to deliver a message with concise words."
Reid is going into his age-28 season, so as for now, the end of his playing career doesn't look to be in sight. However, if Reid can transition from the field into the booth, it just showcases the many talents that players in the NFL have and other goals they set to achieve off the football field.
