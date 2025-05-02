The Chiefs Have Improved in the Trenches
The Kansas City Chiefs selected offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft to help solidify a struggling offensive line. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus analyzed Simmons' addition.
"After watching Patrick Mahomes get pressured more than 40% of the time in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs aimed to give their franchise quarterback some time to do what he does best. Josh Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but showed impressive movement skills, flexibility, and balance at the left tackle position. He allowed just one sack the past two years and posted an 82.2 true pass set PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024," Cameron said.
Cameron noted that the Chiefs' second-round pick, Omarr Norman-Lott, was one of the most talented pass rushers in the draft, if not the most gifted. The Chiefs' selection of him in the second round was a steal.
"Omarr Norman-Lott was arguably the best true pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class. His 18.9% pass-rush win rate led the nation, and his 88.3 true pass set PFF pass-rush grade ranked above the 95th percentile. Norman-Lott plays with violence and speed and should provide the Chiefs with another pass-rushing force to rotate into their lineup," Cameron said.
According to Keith Sanchez of the Draft Network, "Norman-Lott flashes high-level ability as both a run defender and a pass rusher. Standing at 6-foot-4, he plays with a unique blend of strength, power, and quickness—foundational athletic traits that allow him to impact both the run game and pass defense effectively."
Sanchez noted that Norman-Lott is a versatile defensive lineman who will surely help the Chiefs' rotation along their defensive line. Kansas City secured an incredibly talented defensive lineman.
"In the run game, Norman-Lott aligns in multiple positions, from head-up over the center to playing in the gap between the tackle and guard. When aligned directly over an interior offensive lineman, he demonstrates the strength and power to generate knockback at the line of scrimmage. He is effective at shooting his hands to gain control and anchoring to maintain his position. Norman-Lott’s strong hands enable him to control blockers and shed them when necessary to make plays on the ball carrier," Sanchez said.
"When aligned in the gap, Norman-Lott utilizes his quickness combined with his strength to overwhelm offensive linemen, frequently penetrating the backfield and disrupting the structure of the run play. His reactionary athleticism and change of direction are notable, allowing him to pursue ball-carriers and consistently position himself around the football. Norman-Lott is also a high-motor player who will hustle to make tackles even 20-plus yards downfield. His strength, power, and overall athleticism give him the potential to develop into a high-end run defender."
