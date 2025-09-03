Wednesday Injury Report: Chiefs Rule Out Rookie for Opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As of this writing, the Chiefs’ team charter is somewhere over the Gulf of America on its way to Brazil. But one player not on board the 11-hour flight is rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals.
League rules require teams to disclose which players don’t travel with the team at the time of departure, and Kansas City ruled Royals out before leaving town early Wednesday morning.
The knee tendinitis that flared up during the Aug. 15 preseason game at Seattle will keep the fourth-round selection from making his NFL debut against the Chargers on Friday in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan). He hasn’t practiced since that Seahawks game.
Wednesday practice report
The Chiefs also issued their second practice report of the week. Because the entire day was required to travel to South America, Kansas City won’t practice on Wednesday and instead issued an estimation for injured players as though the Chiefs did practice. Other than ruling Royals out, the team’s injury report is the same as Tuesday.
Kansas City will hold a walk-through on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid said, and attempt to provide somewhat of a normal day-before-game football schedule.
The Chargers got a head start on Kansas City, leaving Los Angeles about 12 hours earlier Tuesday evening. They opted for a red-eye flight, traveling overnight. The flight time from Los Angeles to São Paulo is approximately 12 hours, 47 minutes.
And unlike the Chiefs, Los Angeles took every player on its charter. Kansas City is remarkably healthy entering the game but the Chargers are in even better shape. Jim Harbaugh listed only two players – running back Najee Harris (eye, full) and defensive back Elijah Molden (knee, limited) on his practice report Tuesday.
The Chargers are expected to issue their Wednesday report following their workout in Brazil.
Brown, Harris should be good to go
Like Kansas City’s Hollywood Brown, who missed most of the preseason with an ankle injury, Harris only recently returned to practice.
The veteran running back, who signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million contract in free agency, is expected to make his Chargers debut on Friday. The Steelers’ first-round selection (24th overall) in the 2020 draft out of Alabama, Harris injured his eye in a fireworks accident on July 4 but said he expects to play.
Chiefs Kingdom news is always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on how injuries could affect Friday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).