Chiefs Getting Healthier Just in Time for Season’s Final Stretch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs couldn’t even get through the game’s first nine minutes in Sunday’s loss without losing two starters at critical positions to injury.

They lost left tackle Wanya Morris after one play, and saw All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie leave with 6:19 remaining in the first quarter. Both players sustained knee injuries.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In a good sign, however, McDuffie was back at practice Wednesday in a limited capacity.

“Let's see how today goes,” head coach Andy Reid said before Wednesday’s practice. “He's been sore, so we'll see how it works through the week. But he'll go today and see what he can do.”

On the play in which he hyperextended his knee, perhaps a tad gun-shy after officials nailed him for three pass-interference penalties during the second half on Thanksgiving, McDuffie was sure to avoid contact with Nico Collins. The Pro Bowl wide receiver ran a straight go route and skied to secure the 46-yard reception over McDuffie, who came down awkwardly on his knee.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (34) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs confident in rookie if McDuffie unable to play

While Nohl Williams played remarkably well against Collins in McDuffie’s place, getting their veteran back against the Chargers on Sunday would behoove the Chiefs (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) would behoove Kansas City. Los Angeles wide receiver Quentin Johnston is tied for seventh in the league with seven touchdown receptions.

In more good news, starting right guard Trey Smith (ankle) was a full participant at practice for the first time in several weeks.

Morris joined starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) on the sideline Wednesday. Reid said Morris is expected to miss extended time with his knee injury, but Taylor is making progress.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If Taylor has to miss another game, the Chiefs could start the same tackle-tandem that played 63 of their 64 offensive snaps last week, Jaylon Moore at right tackle and rookie Esa Pole on the left. Pole would be making his first NFL start, and become the seventh starting left tackle for Patrick Mahomes since the beginning of 2024.

Still, the quarterback thought his injury-ravaged line held up well against the Texans’ No. 1 defense.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) rushes during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

“That's a great defensive line,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “And with a lot of new guys coming in, kind of in the game as well, and then kind of stepping up, I thought they did a great job of fighting and battling and giving me time to make some of these throws down the field.

“And so, we’ll have to continue that. It's another great challenge for them, and hopefully we get some guys back as well. So, it'll be a great challenge for us as offense to go up against this defense.”

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That Chargers defense just induced Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday night into five turnovers, critical in an overtime win. Los Angeles is allowing only 282.2 yards per game, fourth in the NFL, and tied for second with 15 interceptions.

The only other player that missed practice for Kansas City on Wednesday was wide receiver Hollywood Brown (not injury related, personal). Earlier in the day, Reid did not mention Brown as one of the players who’d miss practice.

