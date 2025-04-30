Which Chiefs RB Should Carry the Load in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs have an interesting running back room heading into the new season. They did just draft a running back in this years NFL Draft to add to the cause, but a majority of familiar faces will be on their way back to Kansas City for the 2025 campaign.
The Chiefs were able to get veteran running back Kareem Hunt back on a one-year deal, as well as add veteran Elijah Mitchell to the room through free agency. With high expectations surrounding Isiah Pacheco going into the final year of his rookie contract, we could see a slew of touches on the ball this upcoming season.
In the past, whenever Hunt has been on the Chiefs roster, he has led the team in rushing yards. Going into his fourth campaign in Kansas City, it could be a trend that continues, as he was the best running back the franchise had last season, regardless of him playing in only 13 games.
With Hunt getting older, however, it could be a case where the reins get passed off to another player. Pacheco has shown that when healthy, he can provide a ton in his carries. Due to injury last year, Pacheco was only able to compete in seven regular season games, totaling 310 rushing yards and scoring a single touchdown.
Mitchell is an interesting case for the Chiefs. Having not played last season, general manager Brett Veach believes that Mitchell will be able to bounce back in 2025 and provide the Chiefs extra depth in the back field.
"This kid's still young, and although he's battled a lot of injuries, we've always liked the tape. We've always liked the person, great kid, similar skill set, in a sense, he's explosive, he has great hands, and I'm sure you've even heard Kyle Shanahan talk about, when he's healthy, how good he is, and I think it's no secret with him that he's got to stay healthy."
With Carson Steele likely to compete with Brashard Smith for any sort of role going into the new year, the three most likely running backs to get the brunt of the work are Pacheco, Hunt, and Mitchell.
You can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.