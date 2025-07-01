Will the Chiefs Look to Draft a RB Next Year?
The Kansas City Chiefs will head into the 2025 NFL season looking to get the offense going once again. The Chiefs' offense has not looked like we are used to seeing it over the last few years. They have the best head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid, and also the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who can take them back to being a great offense. But they need help as well.
The Chiefs want to get better on the offensive side of the ball because they know how important that will be to the team's success next year. If they want to get back to the Super Bowl, the offense needs to be the best part of the team. For this team and this regime, that is all they are playing for. They do not play for anything but lifting that Super Bowl Trophy at the end of the season.
But one thing that the offense needs next season to help it function like a great NFL offense is a running back. The run game for the Chiefs last season was not good. The Chiefs need a better one, or else we are going to see Mahomes dropping back too many times next season and throwing the ball. The good news for the Chiefs is that they will have starting running back Isiah Pacheco at full strength next season.
Pacheco is in his last year of his contract, so you know he wants to have a good season to show that he can earn and deserves a second contract. But if Pacheco and the other running backs show that they cannot give the team the running game that they need, the Chiefs can be looking at the 2026 NFL Draft to find their next running back.
Next year in the draft, there will be a lot of prospects that the Chiefs can be interested in. If the Chiefs know they are looking for a back, they will do all the work they have to make sure they take the right one for the offense for the 2026 season.
With a good back, this offense is different, and so is Mahomes. It gives the defense something else to think about. It is not Mahomes running around trying to make something happen all the time.
