Why the Chiefs Must Be Patient When it Comes to RB Solutions

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of problems in their roster construction last season, but if they had one glaring hole to point to for their failures, it'd be the lack of a successful run game. They couldn't control the tempo of most games they played due to running the ball not being a viable way to pick up yards.

Too much of the offensive game plan relied on Patrick Mahomes , when there needed to be a balance between the two. The final result of all this was Mahomes leading the team in rushing yards in most games they played.

Rushing Woes

He felt like he needed to get things going with his legs, and while he's always been prone to extending plays, it led to him donning a superhero cape and carrying their offense single-handedly. Perhaps he was always going to get an injury last season, but he did get injured scrambling out of the pocket, trying to generate some offense with his playmaking skills.

Now that he's recovering from his injury, Andy Reid and the Chiefs' front office have to make sure they get a competent running back to lead their rushing attack in 2026. They've restructured Mahomes contract to free up cap space, but it still isn't enough to go after some of the top names available in free agency.

The Chiefs could sit idly by and hope they're able to snag Jeremiyah Love with their top-ten pick. However, after running the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds and having an overall successful combine, I doubt they'll be able to without trading up.

That leaves them with banking on finding a diamond in the rough in later rounds, as they did with Isiah Pacheco. Alternatively, they could look towards some of the cheaper free agents on the market, but here's where I'd advise caution.

Sources: Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that, barring a trade, they will be released at the start of the league year this month.



Jones’ release will save the Vikings $7.75 million against the cap, Hargrave’s $10.9 million. pic.twitter.com/s5DdCTOWTX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2026

Barring a trade, Aaron Jones Sr. will be hitting the open market as one of the most experienced running backs there is. Every season when he's been able to stay healthy has resulted in over 1,000 rushing yards, and he'd undeniably be a force to be reckoned with on the Chiefs.

And yet, I think it would be a mistake for the Chiefs to pursue him if he becomes available. He's on the wrong side of 30, and unless he can stave off regression and stay healthy, it seems like it'd be a waste for the Chiefs to invest precious cap space on him.

