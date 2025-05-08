Chiefs' RB Pacheco Adds Another Accolade to Resume
The offseason can bring many surprises for players, coaches, and teams around the National Football League.
For Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco, Tuesday was a special day. Pacheco graduated from Rutgers University.
Rutgers is where Pacheco played his college football. And this offseason, we went back to finish what he started, and that was to earn his degree.
Pacheco went to Rutgers from 2018-2021.
In his last season at Rutgers Pacheco made his mark.
Started all nine games at running back ... named Fourth Team All-Big Ten byPhil Steele(1/6) ... led the team and ranked eighth in the Big Ten with 515 rushing yards on 116 carries ... averaged 4.44 yards per attempt ... registered five runs of at least 20 yards a long of 66 ... scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) ... collected 19 receptions for 130 yards ... third on the team with 645 all-purpose yards ... picked up 20 first down via the rush and five via the pass.
Pacheco achievements at Rutgers:
2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
2021 All-ECAC Offense
2021 Academic All-Big Ten
2021 Team Captain
2020 Phil Steele Fourth Team All-Big Ten
After his college career, Pacheco entered the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round. Pacheco then earned his way onto the roster and his work was been seen, and that is what allowed him to be a starting running back in the NFL.
Pacheco graduated in great style.
"The Kansas City Chiefs running back got his degree from Rutgers on Tuesday and was all dressed up for the occasion. Pacheco wore the traditional cap and gown, but added a not-so-traditional bit to the ensemble. He wore both of his Super Bowl rings on his left hand," said Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated.
"The 26-year-old missed most of the 2024 season due to a fractured fibula, but did return in the postseason and played in Kansas City's 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He only gained 12 yards from scrimmage in the game."
Pacheco will be back in 2025. With more time to recover from his injury, he will be able to go. The Chiefs' backfield will have a much better season in 2025 as well.
