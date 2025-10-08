2 Intriguing Fantasy Stats from Chiefs MNF Loss to Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs couldn't keep their win streak going in Monday Night Football's primetime showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They experienced firsthand the breakout happening in Duval under new head coach Liam Coen, as Patrick Mahomes and the offense could only watch from the sidelines while Trevor Lawrence marched the Jags down 60 yards for a game-winning touchdown with just seconds left on the clock.
This game spoke more about Jacksonville's ascension than it did about the Chiefs' downfall. There was speculation about which of these two teams would prove to be true contenders this season in this matchup. Turns out, both of them did in a tightly contested back-and-forth nailbiter, with the Jaguars coming out on top, 31-28.
Kansas City fell to 2-3, but it got plenty of encouraging performances, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Here are some of the most revealing fantasy stats from the Chiefs' loss to the Jaguars.
Chiefs' offense continued to rise
1. 5 explosive runs
The Kansas City Chiefs' ground game was extremely disappointing to begin the 2025 NFL season. Most of their yards on the ground came from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That trend continued against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not exactly in a bad way.
Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, and Kareem Hunt all notched at least one explosive run of 10+ yards each. As a team, they totaled 158 rushing yards on one of the better defenses in the league. With Xavier Worthy back to threaten their opponents downfield, the Chiefs have found it much easier to pound the rock on the ground.
2. Isiah Pacheco - 40 snaps
There was fear that Pacheco might be washed this season. It certainly looked that way in the first three games of the year. However, he's started to turn things around in his last two outings.
Against the Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, he notched 71 yards on 14 carries for an impressive average of 5.1 per attempt. He also made his presence felt in the passing game, tallying five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. He's been able to capitalize on his athletic tools much better with opposing defenses focusing on Worthy and the rest of the Chiefs' downfield weapons.
He tied his season high with 40 snaps in Jacksonville. It won't be surprising to see his usage and production continue to trend up as Kansas City's offense continues to find its rhythm.
