3 Instant Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs MNF Loss to Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs attempted to keep their win streak going on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5's Monday Night Football showdown. Xavier Worthy was listed as questionable before the game, with his ankle reportedly swollen after the plane ride into Florida, but he was able to go, offering the team a chance to prove that their offensive explosion against the Baltimore Ravens was real.
Kansas City wasn't able to get the victory, but it wasn't due to the attack, as they fell just short in a back-and-forth barn-burner, 31-28. The Chiefs' offense actually outscored the Jaguars', but Jacksonville was able to keep their takeaways streak going, this time taking an untimely turnover from KC to the house for six.
Now 2-3, this team has to hunker down for the latter half of the season. Thankfully, they won't have to worry about their offense. Rashee Rice's return is on the horizon, and Patrick Mahomes and this attack have shown that they have plenty of firepower even without him, both in real life and in fantasy football.
Chiefs' offense continues to ascend
1. Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes submitted another strong page into his bid for the 2025 NFL season's MVP award. He threw a backbreaking 99-yard pick-six against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he still put on a show for Monday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs look like a fantasy football factory once again, largely due to their quarterback's resurgence.
Mahomes finished his Week 5 with 318 yards on 29-of-41 passing, with one touchdown to one interception. He also put his legs back to work in Jacksonville, rushing six times for 60 more yards and another score. He finished with 26.72 fantasy points, reasserting his place among the top fantasy quarterbacks this year.
2. Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce finally had his breakout game this week. Shortly after his fiancée, Taylor Swift, released her album, The Life of a Showgirl, he put on his own tour de force with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Kelce is no longer the YAC monster that he once was, but he can still be a PPR machine in this offense, especially with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice taking the top off of opposing defenses. Whether or not he puts on a dominant fantasy showing now largely depends on him finding the end zone, but he could do it pretty often moving forward.
3. Isiah Pacheco
Like Kelce, Isiah Pacheco also had his breakout game against the Jaguars. It wasn't quite to the level of the star tight end's, but the Chiefs' RB1 had a very encouraging performance in Duval.
He finished with seven carries for 36 yards and added three catches for another 20. That gave him just 8.6 fantasy points, but he showcased his explosiveness in Week 5. He also caught all of his targets. If he can continue to capitalize in the passing game and find creases to rack up long runs, he could continue to trend up in fantasy football.
