Chiefs Bandwagon Fully Booked Again Going into Week 5
Everyone was dying to be the first to predict the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' modern dynasty. It's been going on for years now, but the movement really came to a head this past offseason. After the Philadelphia Eagles blew them out in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, many called it the death knell of the Chiefs' regime.
With all the losses they suffered to their defensive personnel before the season, there was a growing sentiment that Kansas City wouldn't be able to return to its explosive offensive form and continue its dominance. Those whispers escalated into a roar through the first three weeks of the year, with the Chiefs struggling heavily to put points on the board without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
That all changed last game, when they obliterated a reeling Baltimore Ravens team, 37-20. With Worthy back from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the opener, the Chiefs' offense was back to its usual antics, gaining chunk after chunk on a decimated defense. Can they continue to build momentum after two straight wins by upending an upstart Jacksonville Jaguars squad for Monday Night Football?
Chiefs picked to keep rolling
There's no doubt that Xavier Worthy's presence is a huge buoy for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Despite having just one good shoulder, he tallied 121 yards on just seven touches. The threat he poses as a deep-ball target and a YAC machine also opened up the field for Kansas City's other weapons.
But it has to be considered that the Baltimore Ravens haven't stopped anybody this season. Their defense was even more depleted in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Still, that hasn't prevented people from heralding the return of Kansas City's reign.
All five editors on NFL.com's panel picked them to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval by an average margin of victory of 5.4 points. Ali Bhanpuri predicted that the Chiefs would emerge victorious, 26-20:
"The Chiefs are back! If you think my proclamation is premature, well, perhaps you missed how much smoother Kansas City's operation looked last weekend with Xavier Worthy back in the lineup. The speedy wideout tallied 121 yards from scrimmage (leading the team in rushing and receiving) while opening up opportunities for all of his friends, so much so that Patrick Mahomes posted his best TD-to-INT ratio (4:0) since October 2022.
Sure it came against an underwhelming (and banged-up) Ravens defense, but that kind of performance travels — which is good, because the Chiefs face a much stiffer test in Jacksonville on Monday night. The Jags boast the NFL's second-best pass EPA on defense, in large part due to their league-leading 14 takeaways (nine picks).
They've been great at limiting chunk plays and holding opponents to field goals in the red zone. But Jacksonville has yet to face a QB even remotely close to Mahomes' quality (for four full quarters, at least), and the Chiefs simply don't turn the ball over (tied for first in fewest giveaways).
Assuming No. 15 is able to work his magic, per usual, I expect defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to clamp down on Jacksonville's run game, forcing Trevor Lawrence to consistently win through the air — something the fifth-year pro has struggled to do so far this season. If this game rests on the shoulders of the two QBs, as I expect it to, I'll take Mahomes' right arm 10 times out of 10."
