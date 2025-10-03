The Jaguars Might Be the Chiefs’ Biggest Problem Yet
After three middling weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs finally got the offensive breakthrough they've been waiting for in the 2025 NFL season in Week 4's beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens. With Xavier Worthy back from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the opener, his presence significantly raised the ceiling on the attack.
Kansas City wound up dropping 37 points on Baltimore's head and could have had more had the Chiefs not taken their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. However, the Ravens' defense has shown itself to be one of the more porous units in the league so far this season, allowing 32 points per game heading into Week 4.
The Chiefs will have to prove that their offensive resurgence was real against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their upcoming Monday Night Football opponents have one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL, having forced three turnovers in each of their first four games. Can Kansas City keep rolling versus an elite defensive unit?
Which Chiefs will have a good fantasy game in Week 5?
1. Xavier Worthy
It didn't take long for Xavier Worthy to prove why people were waiting for his return before they wrote up their obituaries for the Kansas City Chiefs' modern dynasty. Despite dislocating his shoulder just three weeks prior, he made an instant impact upon his comeback, tallying 121 total yards on seven touches.
CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg doesn't think that Worthy will have any trouble producing against the Jacksonville Jaguars:
"Worthy made an immediate impact in his return to action from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for two weeks in Week 4 against Baltimore, with five catches for 83 yards on eight targets and two carries for 38 yards. He should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 5 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed three receivers to score at least 14.6 PPR points this season, and Patrick Mahomes should continue to lean on Worthy in this matchup. It's fun to have Worthy back on the field and making plays again."
2. Isiah Pacheco
Worthy's reemergence for the Chiefs helped lift the entire offense, giving Kansas City a true WR1 to draw defensive attention away from the supporting cast and open things up for Patrick Mahomes to distribute the ball as he saw fit. Even Isiah Pacheco benefited out of the backfield, having his best game of the season last week against Baltimore, with nine touches for 48 yards and a touchdown. However, he might not be able to keep trending up against a staunch Jaguars run defense. NFL.com's Michael Florio doesn't think so:
"Pacheco had his best game of the season last week, in an extremely favorable matchup against Baltimore -- and topped out at 12.8 fantasy points, with that total being propped up by a touchdown. Now might be a sell-high window, given that Week 4 actually marked a step back for him, usage-wise: Pacheco played fewer snaps and had nearly half as many carries as Kareem Hunt. He was also second among Chiefs RBs in targets, behind Brashard Smith.
Teams that split duties between three backs is the stuff of fantasy nightmares, especially when one takes into account the fact that Kansas City has been led in rushing yards by a non-RB in three of four games. Plus, the Jags have allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to RBs, and just two runs of 10-plus yards all year."
