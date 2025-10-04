How Chiefs Can Prove Their Offense is Legit vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got the offensive explosion they were waiting for in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Up to that point, they had trudged to a middling 1-2 record, with their attack struggling heavily to move the chains consistently without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
Worthy was able to return from a dislocated shoulder he suffered in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. With him back in the fold, the Chiefs' offense rolled to a 37-20 dominant win. He was excellent in the game despite incurring a major injury just three weeks earlier, totaling 121 yards on just seven touches, proving how impactful he can be.
However, the Chiefs were hardly the first team to feast on the Ravens' defense. They allowed nearly 500 yards to the Buffalo Bills, over 400 to the Detroit Lions, and even Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns gained 322 in Baltimore. Kansas City now has to prove that its offensive breakthrough in Week 4 was real against the Jacksonville Jaguars for Monday Night Football, instead of an exploitation of the Ravens' porous D.
Can Chiefs' offense keep rolling?
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 245.5 passing yards
Patrick Mahomes has crossed this line from FanDuel in exactly half his games in the 2025 NFL season. He had his most spectacular showing this year last week against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-37 passing.
However, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense presents a much tougher test than the Kansas City Chiefs' last opponent. They've allowed over 245 passing yards only twice this year, against the Cincinnati Bengals and in Week 4 versus the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes will be hoping to give them a third game.
2. Isiah Pacheco over/under 28.5 rushing yards
At first glance, this looks like an easy over. It's rare to see a starting running back gain less than 29 rushing yards in practically any situation in the NFL. However, Isiah Pacheco and the Chiefs are a different story. He's only surpassed this line in two of his four games so far, and even in those outings, he only totaled 35 and 45 yards on the ground.
Pacheco has struggled heavily to get going this year and has seen Kareem Hunt take over most of the carries for the Chiefs' offense. On top of that, the Jaguars have a top-four rushing defense, both in terms of yardage and scoring. He'll have a tall task trying to continue his upward trajectory in Jacksonville.
