Comparing Week 3 Performance to Week 4 for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs strung together back-to-back wins to come back to an even record after starting the campaign with two straight losses. Their first victory came in Week 3 against the New York Giants, where Kansas City strung together its first explosive offensive performance of the year.
The Chiefs defeated the Giants before they made the decision to pivot from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart, and they carried that momentum into Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens entered Week 4 with an explosive offense, but a beatable defense, something that the Chiefs capitalized on.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played very similarly against the Ravens as they did against the Giants, both brought victories. If the Chiefs can keep up this type of production from week to week, especially going into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City may have more wins than losses for the first time this year.
Week 3 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Giants
- Overall: 74.0
- Offense: 64.3
- Pass: 53.5
- PBLK: 39.3
- RECV: 71.2
- RUN: 70.9
- RBLK: 59.0
Defense vs Giants
- Defense: 79.8
- RDEF: 47.8
- TACK: 65.8
- PRSH: 80.1
- COV: 90.2
- SPEC: 82.6
Week 4 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Ravens
- Overall: 73.9
- Offense: 73.0
- Pass: 75.2
- PBLK: 76.9
- RECV: 70.4
- RUN: 58.5
- RBLK: 65.9
Defense vs Ravens
- Defense: 64.6
- RDEF: 52.6
- TACK: 65.0
- PRSH: 60.4
- COV: 71.0
- SPEC: 78.0
Review
The Chiefs obviously had things that worked that carried over from Week 3 to Week 4, but the areas that improved on offense truly led to their victory in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes had his best passing performance of the young season, throwing four touchdowns to four different receivers, raising the passing grade by +21.7.
Getting Xavier Worthy back did wonders for the Chiefs' offense, leading the roster in both rushing and receiving yards in his first game back. The Chiefs needed help on defense as well; however, the overall defense took a step back to defeat Baltimore.
Going into a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their new star player, Travis Hunter, Kansas City will need everything it can get to take down a youthful team with nothing to lose and something to prove.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).