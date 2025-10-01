Comparing Week 3 Performance to Week 4 for the Chiefs

Arrowhead Report

The Kansas City Chiefs needed to do more of the same in Week 3 in Week 4 to come away victorious, which they did. Check out how Pro Football Focus sees it.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs strung together back-to-back wins to come back to an even record after starting the campaign with two straight losses. Their first victory came in Week 3 against the New York Giants, where Kansas City strung together its first explosive offensive performance of the year.

The Chiefs defeated the Giants before they made the decision to pivot from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart, and they carried that momentum into Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens entered Week 4 with an explosive offense, but a beatable defense, something that the Chiefs capitalized on.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played very similarly against the Ravens as they did against the Giants, both brought victories. If the Chiefs can keep up this type of production from week to week, especially going into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City may have more wins than losses for the first time this year.

Week 3 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Giants

Overall: 74.0
Offense: 64.3
Pass: 53.5
PBLK: 39.3
RECV: 71.2
RUN: 70.9
RBLK: 59.0

Defense vs Giants

Defense: 79.8
RDEF: 47.8
TACK: 65.8
PRSH: 80.1
COV: 90.2
SPEC: 82.6

Week 4 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Ravens

Overall: 73.9
Offense: 73.0
Pass: 75.2
PBLK: 76.9
RECV: 70.4
RUN: 58.5
RBLK: 65.9

Defense vs Ravens

Defense: 64.6
RDEF: 52.6
TACK: 65.0
PRSH: 60.4
COV: 71.0
SPEC: 78.0

Review

The Chiefs obviously had things that worked that carried over from Week 3 to Week 4, but the areas that improved on offense truly led to their victory in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes had his best passing performance of the young season, throwing four touchdowns to four different receivers, raising the passing grade by +21.7.

Getting Xavier Worthy back did wonders for the Chiefs' offense, leading the roster in both rushing and receiving yards in his first game back. The Chiefs needed help on defense as well; however, the overall defense took a step back to defeat Baltimore.

Going into a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their new star player, Travis Hunter, Kansas City will need everything it can get to take down a youthful team with nothing to lose and something to prove.

