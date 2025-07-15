Chiefs Defender Listed As Breakout Star Candidate in 2025
One of the biggest departures this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs was losing safety Justin Reid to the New Orleans Saints. During his Chiefs tenure, Reid and the Chiefs made the Super Bowl each season, which has now made Reid a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Reid's impact on the Chiefs roster, however, remains, as young safety Jaden Hicks will slide into the role that was vacated by the veteran's absence. Hicks is taking this opportunity with an open mind, but has his goals in leadership on the defense for Kansas City in 2025.
"I'm playing the role that he played this year, so, he really did a great job taking me under his wing," Hicks said back on June 12. "Being savvy, knowing how to disguise the defense a lot, and that's a big part of our scheme and just getting the disguises. He did a really good job with that and setting a good example for what I should look up to."
Hicks was a good player in the snaps he was featured in last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Hicks had an overall grade of 72.2 in his rookie campaign. With a role increase likely to happen, a breakout season could be on the horizon for the former fourth-round draft pick.
In a Pro Football Network article published by Brandon Austin revolving around one breakout candidate for each NFL franchise for the 2025 campaign, Hicks finds himself as the Chiefs representative.
"In coverage, Hicks allowed a passer rating of just 79.5 when targeted (14 targets). His steady improvement and ability to step up in big moments have earned him the trust of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo," Austin wrote.
"With Reid gone and no significant additions to the safety room, Hicks is in line for a much larger role in 2025. If he can build on the momentum from his rookie campaign, he could be one of the league’s most impactful young safeties this season."
As Austin mentioned, having defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as an ally in Hicks' back pocket should only increase the likelihood of success for Hicks in year two. The Chiefs defense needs a young leader, and Hicks is determined to be just that.
"I think we all got a voice in this room, and we're all leaders out there. But at the end of the day, I got to step up and be a voice out there and lead the defense."
As always, make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page. CLICK RIGHT HERE