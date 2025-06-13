The Impact Left on Chiefs' Jaden Hicks by Departed Veteran
Going into the 2025 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to stay consistent in the winning category. One of the biggest reasons the Chiefs were so successful last season was due to their defensive game plan, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Coach Spagnuolo has discussed his defensive approach, and yet not a ton of offenses can beat it. Whether they be young players or old on the defense, Coach Spagnuolo finds the best out of his players. One player the entire defensive room is hoping will take a big step forward in 2025 in safety Jaden Hicks.
Hicks had a production first season in the National Football League. Through 17 games, Hicks totaled 29 combined tackles, 23 of which were solos, had three interceptions, five passes defended and two stuffs. According to PFF, Hicks earned an overall grade of 72.2 as a rookie, primarily shining in his coverage game.
Now with veteran safety Justin Reid taking his talents to New Orleans and the Saints, Hicks has the chance to increase his role in the defense. Reid was only here one season with Hicks, but according to what the young safety told the media on Thursday, the impact Reid had on him was massive.
"I'm playing the role that he played this year so, he really did a great job taking me under his wing," Hicks said. "Being savvy, knowing how to disguise the defense a lot, and that's a big part of our scheme and just getting the disguises. He did a really good job with that and setting a good example for what I should look up to."
Regardless of Hicks going into his second season with the Chiefs, he's taking a large step forward, as the team has high expectations for the former fourth rounder. When asked about leadership, Hicks now has no choice but to embrace the leadership role for the safety position.
"I think we all got a voice in this room, and we're all leaders out there. But at the end of the day, I got to step up and be a voice out there and lead the defense."
With mandatory minicamp less than one week away, Hicks' improvements into a bigger role will be a storyline to watch the remainder of the offseason.
As always, make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE