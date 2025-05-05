New Chiefs' UDFA Eager to Join KC
The Kansas City Chiefs have always had a knack for uncovering hidden talent. Through their past undrafted free agent signings, the team has been able to find impactful players such as wide receiver/returner Nikko Remigio or running back Carson Steele.
Not only did the Chiefs have an impeccable 2025 NFL Draft, they didn't take their foot off the gas just yet. Instead, they went even more aggressive, signing numerous undrafted free agents in the hopes that their potential exceeds their production.
One specific undrafted rookie that the Chiefs targeted was tight end Jake Briningstool out of Clemson. Although Briningstool never heard his name called at Lambeau Field, the Chiefs' front office was still willing to pay a hefty price to get him on the roster. Kansas City ended up signing Briningstool to a deal that got him over $230k guaranteed, plus a $30k signing bonus.
Briningstool revealed in a press conference was sought after by numerous other teams (4), but decided on Kansas City after internalizing their championship culture:
"Talking to coach [Andy] Reid over the phone, I think he laid out a great plan for me," Briningstool stated. "The situation, being able to come here and learn from a great tight end room and to be able to take ful advantage of that opportunity. I think this offense fits my skillset, I'm glad to be here and excited to go to work.
"What Travis [Kelce] has been able to do, I think, is very appealing to someone who plays tight end...I think just being around a championship culture and being around a championship team, guys that compete at a high level, and guys that love to win. I think that's really what attracted me the most...A team that competes for championships is something I want to be a part of."
Briningstool chose the Chiefs. Even though the TE room was already stacked with talent. He wanted to be a part of something bigger. Although it isn't certain that Briningstool will be able to make the 53-man roster, Briningstool already sounds like he has his priorities straight prior to the upcoming season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.