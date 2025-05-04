Chiefs Getting Tremendous Value from Draft Picks
For years, the Kansas City Chiefs' front office has done a tremendous job of extracting value out of each draft pick. Tight end Travis Kelce wasn't drafted until the third round (63rd pick), and he is now one of the greatest TEs to ever do it. Star pass rusher Chris Jones was selected 37th overall, every single team passed on him at least once. The Chiefs have found a way to get value out of every pick.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs once again got tremendous value out of their rookie class in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.
Top Pick: Josh Simmons (Pick 32)
On PFF's Big Board, Simmons was ranked as the 18th-best prospect in the 2025 class. However, the Chiefs managed to snag him at the end of the first round. Simmons has the potential to become the Chiefs' franchise tackle and could hopefully end up protecting Patrick Mahomes for many years to come.
Biggest Steal: HB Brashard Smith (Pick 228)
Smith was the Chiefs' final pick in the draft as he fell all the way to the seventh round. On PFF's Big Board, Smith was ranked as the 139th prospect, so getting him this low was a huge win for Kansas City.
Although the Chiefs already have a crowded backfield, consisting of Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Elijah Mitchell, Smith's natural athleticism and explosiveness will surely end up benefiting the Chiefs in one way or another.
Biggest Reach: ED Ashton Gillotte (Pick 66)
Gillotte was ranked 97th on PFF's Big Board, yet the Chiefs saw the need to snag him at the very start of the 3rd round.
"The Chiefs have bolstered the trenches with their first-, second- and third-round picks," PFF stated. "Gillotte is an effective pass rusher, earning an 89.9 pass-rush grade in 2024. He is also a stout run defender, who posted run-defense grades of 84.8 and 78.0 in 2023 and 2024, respectively."
Everyone in Chiefs Kingdom is excited to see how the new rookies impact the team in 2025, but so far, the Chiefs should be very happy with the way the draft played out.
