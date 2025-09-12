2 Common Threads in Picking Chiefs to Avenge Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The final score, as they say, wasn’t that close. The verdict all but guaranteed for much of the game, Philadelphia gave up a garbage-time touchdown in a 40-22 Super Bowl win.
But that was then and this week is now. And Patrick Mahomes is still the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, the No. 1 reason many experts give Kansas City a good chance at upsetting the Eagles on Sunday.
“Everything is against the Chiefs in this game,” said senior NFL writer Frank Schwab on Wednesday. “And we should have learned by now, that's the worst time to question Mahomes.
“Their offense is banged up against a very good Eagles defense. Their defense just made Justin Herbert look like an MVP candidate. The Eagles even have an extra day of rest coming in. But this is the exact time the Chiefs prove everyone wrong.”
Mahomes answers questions
No one questions Mahomes, who enters Sunday’s game (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan) looking for even more history. It’s the last game of his career as a 20-something; he turns 30 on Wednesday, having surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino (245) last week for the most touchdown passes by an NFL player prior to his 30th birthday.
That 246th career regular-season touchdown pass was one reason the Chiefs still had hope early in the fourth quarter last week against the Chargers. Down 20-12, Mahomes got the Los Angeles linebackers to bite on a quick nod toward Brashard Smith in the flat, freeing up Travis Kelce for a 37-yard touchdown.
It also marked Mahomes’ 14th consecutive game, including playoffs, with a touchdown pass, the third-longest active streak in the league behind Lamar Jackson (29) and Tua Tagovailoa (17). And on Sunday against the Eagles, Mahomes (292) needs two TD passes to eclipse Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (293) for most by NFL player in first nine seasons, including playoffs.
Reason No. 2 some experts are picking Kansas City
The renovated Chiefs offensive line is much different than the five that started the Super Bowl loss in February. Rookie Josh Simmons in his NFL debut allowed zero sacks and four pressures over his 49 pass-block snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Kingsley Suamataia held his own in his most extensive NFL playing time at left guard.
“The Kansas City Chiefs are gonna beat the Eagles,” former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum said Friday morning on Get Up, “and it's gonna validate what I’ve said about up-front football. Meaning the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line is better, most notably Josh Simmons at left tackle, and this great Philadelphia Eagle pass rush that dominated the Super Bowl wasn't the same against Dallas.”
Philadelphia beat the Cowboys last week, 24-20, without Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Before leaving as free agents in March, Sweat had 2½ sacks in the Super Bowl while Williams had two. Graham retired.
“And I think that's gonna be the difference in the game,” Tannenbaum said. “I know Kansas City may not have all their weapons, but give me a well-protected Patrick and let’s see what he can do.”
