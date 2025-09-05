Inside The Jalen Carter Spitting Incident That Eagles Defender Called "A Mistake"
PHILADELPHIA – What Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter did is indefensible. Completely inexcusable and totally embarrassing for himself and the Eagles’ organization. It showed just how immature the 24-year-old still is. You thought maybe he had grown out of the red flags that caused his stock to drop in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s not the case. He still has a long way to go.
There were other incidents from Carter last year, getting involved in a couple of on-field skirmishes, but spitting on another human being? It's disrespectful.
You can’t do that anytime, anywhere, let alone in a season-opening football game that is being televised across the globe. That's what he did before a single snap was played in Thursday night's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. After the opening kickoff, he spat on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Interestingly, Prescott said he spat first, but spitting is something he said he does like a thousand times a day.
"I was right here by the two linemen, and I guess I needed to spit, and I wasn't going to spit on my lineman, and I just spit ahead," said the Cowboys QB. "...(Carter) goes, ‘Are you trying to spit on me?’ At that point, I mean, I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn't spit on somebody.
"Refs obviously saw it (and) through the flag. I was like, ‘Hell yeah, we get 15 yards to start the game off.’ Didn't realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did. He is a hell of a player."
An even uglier sidenote is that Carter spat as his teammate, Ben VanSumeren, sat on the Lincoln Financial Field grass waiting to be carted off with what could very well be a serious knee injury.
Head coach Nick Sirianni said afterward that any disciplinary measures, if any are taken, will be handled in-house. That's the wrong answer. Carter made this public, and it’s the kind of image the NFL wants to avoid. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they take action against Carter, perhaps suspending him and/or fining him.
Carter Calls Spitting Incident "A Mistake"
" It was a mistake that happened on my side," said Carter afterward. "It just won’t happen again. I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family also. They showed the most love. You heard them out there (Thursday night). Just not being to finish the game, or start the game even, finish the game is disappointing. It won’t happen again, I promise."
Is that supposed to be good enough? Does Zack Baun step up and say something? Jordan Davis? Nolan Smith? And are words enough or does the organzation have to make a statement in the form of a suspension to let him and the organization's fans and NFL fans around the world that this middle school behavior will not be tolerated?
This is what Baun said: ""He knows what he needs to do."
From Quinyon Mitchell: "JC’s a great player, great human being, too, no matter what anybody tries to say. He’s a great dude. He’s gonna be back next week to help us beat the Kansas City Chiefs."
Lane Johnson said he talked to Carter after the game but will talk to him again on Friday.
"You can tell he’s devastated," said Johnson, "but it’ll be a lesson learned for him. We missed him out there today."
Carter's ejection forced teammates Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, and Gabe Hall to cover for him. They had to play more snaps than anticipated. It changed things for Dallas, too.
"It changed our plan and our blocking scheme, as I've told you before the week that we're going to protect against him," Prescott said. "So it helped in that manner. I don't wish for anybody to get out of the game. I'm sure he probably regrets that to some extent."
He better, but, again, is promising it won't happen again enough?
Carter is a player in line for a life-changing contract, maybe $45 million per year for five years. A big payday will be showered upon him as soon as this offseason or next. First, though, he must show he can change his life for the positive and grow up.
More NFL: Jalen Hurts Steps Up To Help Eagles Take 21-20 Halftime Lead In Seaason Opener