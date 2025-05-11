Chiefs Perfect Landing Spot For Jalen Royals
The Kansas City Chiefs took another talented wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the draft last month.
Getting Royals in the fourth round was a steal for the Chiefs. A player like Royals should have gone much higher than that. Royals was one of the most underrated receivers in the draft, and now he finds a good home in Kansas City to kick off his National Football League career.
The Chiefs now give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another offensive weapon on the outside or the inside to throw the ball to. Royals can be a deep threat or even a player who can make something happen on short-yard passes.
Royals will be in a battle to have a role in the offense next season, and when it is all said and done, Royals can take a veteran receiver's spot on the team heading into the 2025 season.
This was a slam dunk pick by the Chiefs, and there was no other perfect spot to land for Royals. Getting the best quarterback in the league throwing you the ball is something not all the receivers can say. And also with the best head coach, Andy Reid, making plays that feature him, will be something that can make Royals take off in his rookie season.
"With the coverage awareness to find open zone voids and a competitive play style after the catch, Royals can operate in Andy Reid's system as a midlevel target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Royals is willing to work the heavy traffic areas of the field, where he can make contested catches. And he turns underneath throws into explosive plays," said Matt Bowen of ESPN.
"As a deep-ball target, Royals have the speed to be schemed situationally. But I really like the fit here based on the Chiefs' leveled concepts, run-pass option, and three-step throws. These types of plays will allow him to find open grass and gain even more yards after the catch."
Royals will now join a full receiver room, but he will make his name known. Royals landed right where we wanted to and can set himself up for success with the Chiefs. It was a good pick by the Chiefs taking Royals.
