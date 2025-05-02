Who Was the Chiefs' Best Value Pick In 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs roster is now much improved because of their 2025 NFL Draft class. The Chiefs now have players in the spots they needed before the draft started. The Chiefs once again found great value based on where they were selecting in the draft.
The Chiefs selected multiple players who will be ready to compete at the NFL level and to help the team compete for another Super Bowl in 2025.
One player who was a good pick for the Chiefs was wide receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State. Roylas was taken in the third round of the draft. This was a deep receiver class, and the Chiefs got a good player in round three.
Royals gives the Chiefs another good receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Royals will be ready to play with Mahomes, and the wide receiver room will be wide open as they need to find a number two or three receiver alongside Xavier Worthy.
Some see the Chiefs taking the Royals as a steal. Royals could have been taken in round two, but the Chiefs made sure not to let a good receiver get by them once again and made the pick. Now that Royals is the Chiefs, he will have a good chance to find success in the NFL.
Mike Renner of CBS Sports named Royals as the best value pick for the Chiefs in the 2025 draft.
"It's hard to think falls all the way to the fourth round if he got to play a full season last year. In only seven games, he racked up 839 yards and six scores. If he kept that up for a 13-game pace, he would have led all of college football in receiving yards. Oh, and he also had the fastest 10-split of any receiver at the combine. The Chiefs finally have depth at the position."
"First off his [Jalen Royals] game is very familiar to Rasheem [Rice]," said Chiefs director of Personnel Ryne Nutt. "When you watch a kid, he lines up primarily on the left side. That is some offenses in college work. They want to go fast, so they have the receiver lined up on the same side every time. So you are wondering alright, he is always playing on the left side, like, is he going to be able to move around? And he does. He plays outside, but he primarily plays inside in the slot."
