Breaking Down the Latest Good News on Jalen Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jalen Royals wanted to step onto the field two weeks ago in Brazil. But nagging knee tendinitis sidelined him for the season’s first two weeks. His patience appears ready to pay off.
A 6-0, 195-pound wide receiver out of Utah State, Royals improved from limited to full participation on Thursday’s practice report. The Chiefs’ fourth-round selection (133rd overall) in the 2025 draft, Royals appears ready to play his first NFL game this week on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
While he obviously doesn’t have the same experience, scouts have compared Royals’ build and skillset to that of Rashee Rice. The Chiefs’ top receiver, Rice is serving the third week of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. So, getting Royals back on the field is significant. He spent the full offseason working with Patrick Mahomes until leaving midway through the Chiefs’ second preseason game, Aug. 15.
Xavier Worthy update
The other wide receiver the Chiefs are hoping to have back is Xavier Worthy, who left the Sept. 5 opener in Brazil after colliding with tight end Travis Kelce on the game’s third play. Worthy, who reportedly has a dislocated right shoulder and labral tear, returned to practice earlier than expected last Thursday but did not play in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Eagles. He’s been limited both days of practice this week.
Meanwhile, left tackle Josh Simmons returned to full participation on Thursday. He initially appeared on the practice report Wednesday with an illness.
Also, a surprise addition to Wednesday’s report, Mahomes, was again full participation with a wrist injury on his right, throwing hand. Starting defense end Mike Danna (quad) and free-agent cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) again did not practice on Thursday. Neither player, each of who left Sunday’s game and did not return, are tracking to play on Sunday night.
Former Chiefs LB could play against former team
The Giants were again without starting inside linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion/eye), who appears likely to miss Sunday’s Chiefs game. To add depth to the position on Wednesday, the Giants signed the player who replaced him in last week’s loss, former Chiefs linebacker Swayze Bozeman, from the practice squad.
New York also signed veteran linebacker Neville Hewitt to its practice squad. The Giants’ linebacker depth was further depleted by the loss of Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, who sustained a calf injury last Thursday and missed Sunday’s game at Dallas. Flanigan-Fowles, however, returned to limited practice on Thursday.
Edge rusher Chauncey Gholston (ankle) missed a second straight practice and also appears unlikely to play.
New York wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (foot), Gunner Olszewski (back) and Darius Slayton (groin/calf) were again limited on Thursday. What’s more, the left side of their starting offensive line – center John Michael Schmitz (toe), guard Jon Runyan (back) and tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) – also were limited again Thursday. So was starting running back Tyrone Tracy (calf).
